View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
View all the latest news and innovations from PACK EXPO International 2024

RRD Report: Amidst Inflation, Companies Adjust Design, Focus on Functionality, Safety and Sustainability

Packaging and label decision makers consider new appeal and materials as e-commerce grows.

Nov 19, 2024
The company’s third-annual survey of 300 packaging and label decision makers shows that with increased competition, along with inflation and rising costs of materials, many are paying specific attention to the core fundamentals of production protection and material composition.
The company’s third-annual survey of 300 packaging and label decision makers shows that with increased competition, along with inflation and rising costs of materials, many are paying specific attention to the core fundamentals of production protection and material composition.
Getty images: Monty Rakusen

RRD's 2024 Packaging & Labels Insight Report highlights that most companies, facing inflation-related pressures, are prioritizing packaging and label functionality along with product safety. They are also investing in sustainability initiatives and focusing on expanding their e-commerce operations to better meet customer demand.

"As consumers demand higher accountability from the brands they choose to support, building functional design and safety features into packaging remains essential to ensuring product integrity and a great user experience," said Lisa Pruett, President, RRD Packaging & Labels Segment. "Meeting this increasing demand will require a balance between three competing priorities: protection, convenience, and brand appeal. Brands that strike this balance with their packaging will have an opportunity to deliver a product experience customers can trust, boosting loyalty and reducing damage concerns."

Focusing on the Fundamentals

The company’s third-annual survey of 300 packaging and label decision makers shows that with increased in-store and online competition along with inflation and rising costs of materials, many are paying specific attention to the core fundamentals of production protection and material composition.

As e-commerce demand increases, functionality and product safety remain top priorities, and brands are willing to make the investment for the right materials. RRD’s latest report shows three quarters (75%) of packaging and over half (60%) of label respondents expect to make functional design-related changes (strength, size, opening) in the next two years, while 73% and 70%, respectively, plan to make material composition changes. Additionally, the large majority of packaging (86%) and label (79%) respondents agree that inflation and rising costs of raw materials have caused changes in the way their organization sources packaging and labels over the past year.

Companies in this article
RRD
Your Next FDA Inspection
Recommended
Your Next FDA Inspection
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Recommended
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Related Stories
SnapSlide’s inclusive design benefits individuals with limited mobility or dexterity, enhancing medication access and safety.
Package Design
Medication Accessibility Meets Packaging Sustainability
Natpat
Package Design
NATPAT Introduces New Retail Packaging for its Wellness Line
Sustainable Packaging: Flonase Paper Recyclable Packaging from Haleon
Package Design
IoPP Announces 2024 Professional AmeriStar Winners
Sterimed launches the first recyclable formable film for your flexible needs
Sponsor Content
Sterimed launches the first recyclable formable film for your flexible needs
Top Stories
A prototype of a digital display label attached to a vial containing a drug for a clinical trial.
Supply Chain
Digital Display Labels Set to Transform the Clinical Supply Chain
At the AIPIA & AWA Smart Packaging Congress, Merck and Johnson & Johnson discuss digital display labels, a promising technology poised to enhance clinical supply chains.
2024 State Of The Industry Cover
PMMI News
Packaging Machinery Sales Projected to Grow to New Highs Through 2027
The complexities of the U.S. supply chain combined with the fundamental requirement of all organizations – large and small – to exchange data electronically is chartering new ground in the industry.
Traceability/Serialization
Three Essential Questions Healthcare Supply Chain Packaging Leaders Must Answer Before DSCSA Enforcement Begins
Pulse will connect US and global pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Roche with African distributors and pharmacies in this emerging market, enabling better communication between trading partners and adding security to this evolving supply chain by enhancing the ability to identify and trace medications.
Industry News
Prosper Africa’s Tech for Trade Alliance Announces a Pharmaceutical Tracing Pilot in South Africa as part of U.S. Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA) Strategy
Sterimed launches the first recyclable formable film for your flexible needs
Sponsor Content
Sterimed launches the first recyclable formable film for your flexible needs
Products
Seal Base Bild
Surface-Treated Medical Paper
Billerud expands its medical paper portfolio with MediKraft SealBase, a high-quality, sustainable alternative to traditional latex-based cold seal products.
Child-Resistant Certified PCR Stand Up Pouch
Wood-Based PET Pharmaceutical Bottle
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View More »