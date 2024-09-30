CARBIOS, Selenis Partner to Produce PETG via Biorecycling for Cosmetic, Healthcare

Due to the high purity of these monomers, biorecycled PETG offers the same properties as virgin PETG, ensuring that products packaged in thick, molded containers are both well-protected and visually appealing.

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

CARBIOS, a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to transform the life cycle of plastics and textiles, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Selenis, a top provider of premium specialty polyester solutions will partner to produce Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG). By combining CARBIOS' innovative enzymatic depolymerization technology with Selenis' expertise in polymerization, the partnership aims to develop a premium, sustainable PETG material made from PET waste for the cosmetic and healthcare packaging sectors in Europe and the U.S.

This agreement follows a two-year collaboration and marks a significant step forward in the plastic recycling industry. PETG is an essential material in both the cosmetics and healthcare industries, known for its clarity, durability, and resistance to mechanical and chemical damage. CARBIOS' enzymatic depolymerization breaks down all types of PET waste into Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) monomers, which Selenis then transforms into PETG through advanced polymerization processes.

Due to the high purity of these monomers, biorecycled PETG offers the same properties as virgin PETG, ensuring that products packaged in thick, molded containers are both well-protected and visually appealing.

In the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, PETG's properties are crucial for providing optimal packaging performance, sterility, transparency, and optical brightness. This makes it ideal for packaging complex medical devices, pharmaceutical blisters, and diagnostic equipment. The material's value is further enhanced by the combination of sustainable recycling and guaranteed performance, aligning with both consumer demands for eco-friendly solutions and regulatory standards.

The CARBIOS and Selenis partnership is the result of extensive pilot and industrial polymerization trials, which have improved the quality of the final product. The result is high-performance, specialty PETG grades from biorecycling that meet the stringent requirements of the cosmetics and healthcare industries, where Selenis is well-established through its Selcare brand.

"We are excited to strengthen our longstanding collaboration with Selenis to produce PETG using CARBIOS’ innovative biorecycling technology,” said Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of CARBIOS. “This high-quality, specialty material not only meets strict industry standards but also supports the shift toward more sustainable packaging solutions. This partnership will unlock new market opportunities for CARBIOS, particularly in the healthcare sector, as we continue our global commercial expansion."

"This collaboration is a significant milestone in our commitment to promoting sustainability within the polymerization industry. By leveraging our 65 years of expertise alongside CARBIOS’ cutting-edge biorecycling technology, which delivers high-quality monomers for virgin-like PETG production, we are making strides in developing sustainable materials to meet the increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions in the cosmetics and healthcare sectors. Together, we have the opportunity to transform the future of sustainable plastics," said Eduardo Santos, Head of Corporate Strategy at Selenis, remarked.