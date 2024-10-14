New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Medication Accessibility Meets Packaging Sustainability

SnapSlide Rx achieves both medication accessibility and reduced use of plastics, while earning 2024 IoPP Ameristar Honors.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Oct 14, 2024
SnapSlide’s inclusive design benefits individuals with limited mobility or dexterity, enhancing medication access and safety.
SnapSlide's inclusive design benefits individuals with limited mobility or dexterity, enhancing medication access and safety.
SnapSlide, LLC

Top 3 takeaways:

  • SnapSlide Rx enables single-handed operation on prescription pill bottles.
  • The design reduces the plastic used in both the cap and bottle by ≈25% per unit.
  • SnapSlide’s design has been awarded a 2024 IoPP AmeriStar Award.

 

SnapSlide® Rx from SnapSlide LLC launched this year out of the company’s headquarters in Scranton, PA. SnapSlide Rx is a no-torque child-resistant cap with a patented sliding mechanism that enables single-handed operation on prescription pill bottles. This inclusive design benefits individuals with limited mobility or dexterity, enhancing medication access and safety. The state-of-the-art closure mechanism integrates seamlessly into existing pharmaceutical packaging, meeting stringent safety standards. It’s these achievements that have netted the company a 2024 IoPP AmeriStar Award.

Improving accessibility

The new medication package is the brainchild of Rocky Batzel, Inventor & CEO of SnapSlide. While he was attending medical school, the young entrepreneur sought to find a solution to a family problem. As Batzel explains, his mother pointed out the difficulty his grandmother had trying to open her pill bottles herself. This led him to research the traditional pill bottle package, and child-resistant closures, which he realized hadn't changed much in over half a century.

He also realized that people with limited dexterity, such as those with arthritis, struggle with these closures as well. The idea to make SnapSlide Rx one hand operable came to him when he saw an amputee struggling to open a wine bottle. Batzel knew that making the closure one hand operable would help the millions of people who struggle to independently open their own medication bottles. He also wanted the cap to remain on the bottle during opening, and while being easy to open, would also be child resistant. These goals are what led to the development of a sliding mechanism for the cap.

“The primary goal was to improve access to medication for those with limited dexterity, such as individuals with one arm or suffering from arthritis,” says Batzel.

