AmerisourceBergen Unveils Evolved Global Brand

AmerisourceBergen, a global healthcare solutions leader, unveiled a new company brand, including a new logo, website and renewed design, all of which reflect the differentiated and innovative value the company brings to its customers, associates and global healthcare marketplace.

“Over the past year in the midst of a global pandemic, our purpose and our responsibility to create healthier futures has never been clearer. The unwavering dedication of our 22,000 global associates impacts the health and well-being of people, animals and communities everywhere. Our new brand reflects the role we play in healthcare and boldly expresses who we are and what we stand for at AmerisourceBergen,” said Matthew Webb, SVP of Marketing at AmerisourceBergen. “As we look to the future, we acknowledge our strong legacy and celebrate our innovative spirit to move health forward.”

The multi-year, branding evolution process was a thorough approach that included in-depth analysis among internal and external partners. AmerisourceBergen worked with MetaDesign, a global branding and design firm, to systematically approach rebranding with a design-centric mindset.

“As brand transformations go, this is perhaps one of the most strategic and expansive ones we have been advising,” said Rupali Steinmeyer, Managing Director MetaDesign US and lead strategist on the engagement. “Building trust from the inside out and creating a differentiated offering in the healthcare market were among our goals to deliver a unique experience. Each brand element - including type, color, imagery, and graphics - was carefully designed with a specific intention and alignment to overall business objectives, and the outcome is a fitting translation of strategy in design.”

The new brand is driven by a spirit of innovation with a design that is energizing, confident and inspiring. The vibrant colors, dynamic gradients and powerful imagery evoke a radiant and bright experience. The new AB Gilroy font features a modern design-driven aesthetic with a powerful open type feature that is able to accommodate global languages and extensive digital applications. AmerisourceBergen’s new wordmark logo is a move toward simplicity, increasing impact while reducing complexity, and projects a forward-thinking, bold organization.