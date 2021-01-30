AmerisourceBergen Unveils Evolved Global Brand

New branding designed to reflect the company’s mission to drive growth through innovation and consistent pursuit to create healthier futures.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation
Jan 30th, 2021

AmerisourceBergen, a global healthcare solutions leader, unveiled a new company brand, including a new logo, website and renewed design, all of which reflect the differentiated and innovative value the company brings to its customers, associates and global healthcare marketplace. 

“Over the past year in the midst of a global pandemic, our purpose and our responsibility to create healthier futures has never been clearer. The unwavering dedication of our 22,000 global associates impacts the health and well-being of people, animals and communities everywhere. Our new brand reflects the role we play in healthcare and boldly expresses who we are and what we stand for at AmerisourceBergen,” said Matthew Webb, SVP of Marketing at AmerisourceBergen. “As we look to the future, we acknowledge our strong legacy and celebrate our innovative spirit to move health forward.”

The multi-year, branding evolution process was a thorough approach that included in-depth analysis among internal and external partners. AmerisourceBergen worked with MetaDesign, a global branding and design firm, to systematically approach rebranding with a design-centric mindset. 

“As brand transformations go, this is perhaps one of the most strategic and expansive ones we have been advising,” said Rupali Steinmeyer, Managing Director MetaDesign US and lead strategist on the engagement. “Building trust from the inside out and creating a differentiated offering in the healthcare market were among our goals to deliver a unique experience. Each brand element - including type, color, imagery, and graphics - was carefully designed with a specific intention and alignment to overall business objectives, and the outcome is a fitting translation of strategy in design.”

The new brand is driven by a spirit of innovation with a design that is energizing, confident and inspiring. The vibrant colors, dynamic gradients and powerful imagery evoke a radiant and bright experience. The new AB Gilroy font features a modern design-driven aesthetic with a powerful open type feature that is able to accommodate global languages and extensive digital applications. AmerisourceBergen’s new wordmark logo is a move toward simplicity, increasing impact while reducing complexity, and projects a forward-thinking, bold organization. 

Companies in this article
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
Screen Shot 2021 01 29 At 12 39 57 Pm
Civica to Build an Essential Medicines Manufacturing Facility in Virginia
The new facility, part of a partnership with Virginia-based Phlow Corp., will employ more than 180 people and will help ensure a safe, stable, and affordable supply of essential generic medicines for U.S. patients.
Jan 30th, 2021
Aphena Op Cookeville 200302 214
Aphena’s 500,000-Square-Foot Expansion in Tennessee Nears Completion
Facility includes 10 high-speed bottling lines to start.
Jan 29th, 2021
The Syringe-Closure-Wrap label for prefilled syringes irreversibly indicates any first opening and thus enhances user certainty and patient safety.
Schreiner MediPharm: First-Opening Indication Label for Pre-Filled Syringes
Jan 27th, 2021
Chad Tyler
Pharmaworks Appoints Director of Sales
Chad Tyler was appointed Director of Sales for Pharmaworks, part of ProMach Pharma Solutions.
Jan 27th, 2021
Randy Backich, regional sales manager, Northeast United States, NJM.
NJM Appoints Randy Backich as Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast United States
Backich’s over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical packaging equipment sales will help him further NJM’s packaging systems’ reach to manufacturers and contract packers throughout the region.
Jan 26th, 2021
Gregg Olah has joined LLFlex’s Packaging Segment sales team as Director of Sales—Hampden, industry veteran Alan Lake has joined LLFlex’s Packaging Segment sales team as Business Development Manager and Balla Murillo also has joined LLFlex as a Business Development Manager.
LLFlex Hires Three New Executives for Packaging Segment
Industry veterans join LLFlex’s expanding packaging footprint following major acquisition & new North Carolina manufacturing facility.
Jan 21st, 2021
World Star Award 01
Placon Steps into 2021 with WorldStar Award
Placon has been announced as WorldStar award winner in the medical and pharmaceutical category for the second consecutive year.
Jan 20th, 2021
Ben Stoller
Reusable Packaging Association Announces New Board Leadership for 2021
The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announces new executive committee members and additions to its board of directors.
Jan 19th, 2021
Pr Heatand Control Ceia 3 New Models 01152021
CEIA: Three Metal Detection Systems for the Pharmaceutical Industry
Heat and Control strategic partner, CEIA, has released new pharmaceutical metal detection systems to further enhance inspection and quality control.
Jan 15th, 2021
Unknown
Shemesh Automation Purchases U.S. Facility
Shemesh Automation responded to the growth in its U.S. customer-base with the purchase of a new facility in Green Bay, Wis. It will serve as headquarters for its new subsidiary, Shemesh USA Inc.
Jan 14th, 2021
Iiagpr 559w
Ion Air Gun
Exair's patented Intellistat handheld ion air gun is designed to eliminate static in clean processes or sensitive assembly work such as scientific and electronic test facilities, laboratories, and clean rooms.
Jan 13th, 2021
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Jan 7th, 2021
Paul Swietlinski
JLS Adds National Sales Manager in Canada
JLS Automation strengthened its sales team for the Canadian market with the addition of Paul Swietlinski as National Sales Manager—Canada.
Jan 7th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 01 06 At 10 29 03 Am
Cold Chain Technologies Introduces Storage Solutions to Ensure Proper Temperature Controls For Covid-19 Vaccines, Supporting “Last Mile” Delivery
CCT Puts Its 50-Plus Years’ Experience Safeguarding Biomedical Products in Transit to Work to Aid Massive COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Effort.
Jan 6th, 2021
Spindles
Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Completes Investment in AWT Labels & Packaging
“We are thrilled to partner with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners as we enter our next phase of growth...'
Jan 4th, 2021
Linkedin Pat Chambliss 386 004 280x275
Nelipak Appoints Pat Chambliss as Chief Executive Officer; Roger Prevot to continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors
Nelipak® Corporation (“Nelipak”), a global provider of rigid and flexible packaging for the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors, announced today that Pat Chambliss has been named the company’s Chief Executive Officer.
Jan 4th, 2021
School Of Cool Image
Pelican BioThermal Launches 'School of Cool' for Customers and Distributors
New training resource meets the growing need for virtual programming and on-demand offerings for global network.
Dec 28th, 2020
The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Honeywell Expands Life Sciences and Software Capabilities Through Acquisition of Sparta Systems
Acquisition will accelerate Honeywell's breakthrough initiative to further penetrate the life sciences market and strengthen its existing portfolio of advanced automation and process control technologies.
Dec 28th, 2020
The line debuts as pharma companies look to initiate aggregation practices well ahead of the looming 2023 DSCSA deadline.
Reed-Lane Adds Carton Track & Trace Line and Expands Injectables Kitting Operations
Contract packager ready for aggregation well ahead of 2023 DSCSA deadline; new vial & syringe kitting space meets growing demand.
Dec 17th, 2020
Honeywell’s services will reduce total cost of ownership, increase production rates, extend the life and performance of its systems and improve response to changing business demands.
Remote Control System Migration Completed Successfully
Remote migration of process control system using limited onsite staffing and resources used comprehensive services to reduce time and effort to modernize control hardware and software and improve overall migration experience.
Dec 16th, 2020
More in Supplier News
Global Clinical Trial
RxSource Invests in Clinical Labelling Software to Enhance Service Offering
PRISYM 360 SaaS clinical trials system will help RxSource streamline its operations.
Dec 10th, 2020
2u L2q6 H0 1920 5fcfba9184d01
Trends In Healthcare
Healthcare Packaging’s Keren Sookne discusses this year's trends in pharma, medical devices, and supplements including cannabis, more accurate dosing, track & trace, etc.
Dec 8th, 2020
Tufpak Secura'T engineering plastic bags.
Spartech Acquires Tufpak, Inc.
Spartech announces the acquisition of Tufpak, Inc., a manufacturer of custom and stock engineered plastic films designed for biohazard bags, medical devices, and biopharma packaging.
Dec 4th, 2020
The company plans to continue its expansion through investments in product innovation and industrial automation and digitalization in order to increase its pharmaceutical and nutraceutical packaging range.
Bormioli Pharma Acquires German Company ISO GmbH
Acquisition increases production capacity for packaging for parenteral drugs and further consolidates company’s growth and expansion plan that began in 2019.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Medical syringe in flexible thermoformed packaging.
Harpak-ULMA Supports COVID-19 Manufacturing Initiatives
Harpak-ULMA announced it is working with multiple medical device manufacturers commissioned to supply high volume syringe supplies as part of BARDA’s rapidly expanding COVID-19 Medical Countermeasure Portfolio.
Dec 1st, 2020
The 600 square meter building is set up for formulation, development, and production of the company’s oral solid dosage (OSD) forms–from cleanrooms and assembly areas to offices, meeting, and training rooms.
Syntegon Opens OSD Customer Center in Waiblingen
From development to production of oral solid dosage forms, the center is outfitted with pharmacists, chemists, engineers and process specialists.
Nov 25th, 2020
Shemesh Automation's new CMO, Anna Kingsley
Shemesh Rounds Off Year of Growth with the Appointment of Anna Kingsley as CMO
Following a period of unprecedented growth, Shemesh Automation is responding to increased demand for its industry-leading packaging machinery solutions by expanding its executive team with the appointment of Anna Kingsley as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Nov 23rd, 2020
The press also features a web cleaner for the base material and an inline vision system meant for printing that meets stringent medical device requirements.
Tekni-Plex Invests in Narrow Web, Flexo Press
Company investment to meet lidding demands for larger-sized medical devices.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Govzilla Announces New Customer Platform and Company Name Change to Redica Systems
Nov 22nd, 2020
Vacuum Metalizing 768x721
Mueller Corporation: New Suite of Fluoropolymer Coatings for Medical Devices
This updated suite of industrial coatings is widely used for projects pertaining to medical manufacturing, medical devices, and the aerospace and defense industries.
Nov 19th, 2020
Groundbreaking ceremony celebrates the start of construction on the Comar Vineland manufacturing facility.
Comar Breaks Ground in Vineland
Comar receives recognition as an inspiration during the Pandemic from U.S. Congressman.
Nov 19th, 2020
Securing of packaging with a Cryptoglyph is meant to be easy as it neither changes the standard production process, nor requires additional consumables.
AlpVision Anti-counterfeiting for COVID-19 Relevant Medicines
Free of charge initiative to protect pandemic relevant medicines and vaccines against counterfeiting will be available until WHO declares pandemic over.
Nov 18th, 2020