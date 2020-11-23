Shemesh Rounds Off Year of Growth with the Appointment of Anna Kingsley as CMO

Shemesh is represented in 13 countries around the world and has its main headquarters in the US, UK, France and Israel. Its London-based office coordinates global ops and its Israeli office takes advantage of the incredible local engineering talent and the Israeli innovative mindset.

The U.S. is a major stronghold for Shemesh and with the addition of Ms Kingsley, the company is hoping to take the business to new heights. Anna Kingsley is a multi, major award-winning marketing leader, with 30 years’ international business experience. She’s worked in marketing for global brands (such as Coca-Cola, Virgin and Match.com), as well as for Dixons (PCWorld/Currys) and different British Government departments. Anna also held Account Director positions at some of the UK’s leading agencies as well as at the biggest ad network in the world, JWT (WPP).

Anna has spent most of her career working with US and UK blue chip companies. In 2013, however, she moved to Israel where she’s spent the last seven years working in the Hi-Tech industry. There her remit was accelerating start-ups’ growth and launching them on the international stage.

Per Shai Shemesh, Shemesh Automation’s CEO, “Ms Kingsley joins us at an exciting inflection point. Anna brings substantial experience, knowledge and leadership in marketing to the role. She has demonstrated a rare ability to combine strategic and blue-sky thinking with creativity and a strong commercial acumen. Anna is a great leader and is vital to our next growth stage. I have no doubt that she will be key in taking the business to new heights in 2021.”