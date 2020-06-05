Corrugated Bed Supplements Hospital Bedding in Public Health Emergencies

The Great Little Box Co./Ideon Packaging (GLBC)—working with Sean Maw, an engineering professor at the University of Saskatchewan—has developed a corrugated bed that can supplement hospital bedding in public health emergencies such as the current COVID-19 crisis.

The bed, which measures 58 cm tall, 92 cm wide, and 203 cm long (22.8 x 36.2 x 79.9 in.), is strong and durable and can be mass produced at any corrugated manufacturer for about $50. When hospital beds are full and supplies of backup beds have been exhausted, these beds can be mass produced locally at any major center in North America to provide support for the sick. They are sturdy, inexpensive, and reliable, and can be assembled in less than 20 minutes.

The design grew out of an idea from Maw, who had previously worked with students to design various pieces corrugated furniture. He saw a potential need for these beds in the COVID-19 crisis and approached GLBC for help. GLBC’s Innovation Solutions Team took the design to the next level, making it stronger, easier to assemble, and faster to produce by any corrugated manufacturer. The result has been vetted with doctors and the design is now available to any manufacturer that requests it.

In Canada, were the response to COVID-19 has been well-handled, the public health emergency has not developed to the point where the corrugated bed has been needed, GLBC noted. However, it might still be needed in other parts of the world, and it is now ready for any future crisis.



