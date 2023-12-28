All the latest packaging trends for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO East
Top 10 of 2023 - #6: CVS Pharmacy Launches Vitamin Dispenser that Opens with a Fingertip

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2023. At #6, the new CVS Health QuickServe Vitamin Dispensing System offers visual access to daily supplements in a reusable dispenser that delivers one pill at a time.

Dec 28, 2023
The consumer can quickly access a single vitamin by opening the door with a fingertip. The door features a divot for easy opening. (Image credit: CVS Pharmacy)
With its new vitamin dispensing system, CVS Pharmacy is putting patient adherence and medication access front-and-center with a new countertop design that can be opened with a fingertip.

The CVS Health QuickServe™ Vitamin Dispensing System is comprised of two components:

  • A reusable dispenser base
  • Individual, pre-filled vitamin and supplement QuickServe cartridges

The consumer assembles the system in simple steps with illustrations noted on the outer carton: open and remove the cap and safety seal from the cartridge and attach the base to the cartridge.

The consumer can quickly access a vitamin by opening the door with a fingertip after which a single vitamin is presented in the slot—the door features a divot for easy opening. The system is designed so that the cartridge label remains highly visible on the front, so consumers know what vitamin or supplement they’re accessing and the serving size.

Hear about the design from Heather Corkery, CVS executive director of store brands, at the full story here. 



