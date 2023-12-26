All the latest packaging trends for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO East
Top 10 of 2023 - #8: Human Factors Projects—Quick Wins and Practical Tips

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2023. At #8, a Roche engineer explains that not every package update requires a major redesign. Leveraging lo-fi prototypes can save time before usability studies.

Dec 26, 2023
Adding simple sun and moon illustrations and colored lines to a blister offer patients helpful cues for which pills to take in the morning and evening. Credit: Roche via Pharmapack Europe.
Adding simple sun and moon illustrations and colored lines to a blister offer patients helpful cues for which pills to take in the morning and evening. Credit: Roche via Pharmapack Europe.

There are a variety of valuable human factors updates that fall outside of what the packaging and medical device communities think of as the “regulated space,” according to Tiffany McIntire, pincipal human factors engineer at Roche Pharmaceuticals.

In her years of experience, McIntire—also a psychologist—has worked on over 10 submissions with the FDA and has transitioned from working on combination products to looking at the wider portfolio at Roche.

At Pharmapack Europe, she discussed packaging solutions that unfolded from smaller projects. A key takeaway: not every package update needs to be a major, labor-intensive redesign—sometimes you can find quick wins.

This is Part 2 of a two-part series. For Part 1, visit:  Checklist Helps Identify When to Bring Human Factors into Projects

