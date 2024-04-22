Melatonin Overdoses Among Children Prompt Calls for Packaging Changes

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Melatonin Overdoses Among Children Spur Calls for Package and Labeling Changes

As cases of melatonin overdoses among children rise, an industry association is calling for melatonin producers to follow a new set of packaging and labeling guidelines.

Casey Flanagan
Apr 22, 2024
After the CDC reported a 530% rise in melatonin overdoses among children from 2012 to 2021, an industry association is calling on manufacturers to follow a new set of packaging and labeling guidelines.
After the CDC reported a 530% rise in melatonin overdoses among children from 2012 to 2021, an industry association is calling on manufacturers to follow a new set of packaging and labeling guidelines.
David McCue via Getty Images

A rise in melatonin overdoses among children has prompted calls from the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) to follow new child-safe packaging guidelines, according to a report from ABC News.

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the brain that helps with circadian rhythms and sleep, according to the National institutes of Health. Melatonin supplements are considered dietary supplements in the U.S., allowing them to be sold without prescriptions, ABC News says.

In March, the CDC reported there were about 11,000 emergency room visits involving children five and under who took melatonin unsupervised between 2019 and 2022. The CDC previously announced that cases of children overdosing on melatonin had increased by 530% from 2012 to 2021, ABC News reports.

Children who ingest too much melatonin may experience abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting, excessive tiredness, and trouble breathing, according to ABC News.

Packaging Guidelines to Prevent Melatonin Overdoses Among Children

In response to this uptick in child melatonin overdoses, the CRN on April 15 announced a new set of voluntary packaging and labeling guidelines for both melatonin supplements and gummy form melatonin supplements, as detailed on the association’s site.

For melatonin supplements, the CRN guidelines include cautionary label statements to tell consumers that “melatonin may cause drowsiness, not to take with alcohol, and that the products are intended for intermittent or occasional use only.”

The CRN also suggests that any overages of melatonin added during manufacturing be “informed by data to support stability and safety.”

Finally for melatonin supplements, the CRN calls for child-deterrent packaging, specifically for flavored chewable products that might be attractive to children. This suggestion goes beyond federal regulations for child-deterrent closures, which do not require the closures for melatonin products.

Members of the CRN association are being asked to implement these guidelines for their melatonin supplements within 18 months.

Gummy variations of melatonin supplements get a slightly different set of guidelines, and a request from the association to adopt the guidelines within 24 months.

The gummy supplement guidelines include targeted advisories for both adults and children. These advisories give special considerations for gummies intended for young children and urge consumers to use the products under appropriate guidance.

Among those recommended statements is a choking hazard warning for gummies intended for children under four years old.

The CRN asks that manufacturers consider packaging gummy melatonin supplements in child-deterrent containers as well.

“By setting these high standards, we help our members offer products that are responsibly manufactured and marketed, and widely trusted by consumers,” Steve Mister, CRN President and CEO says in the association’s announcement.

While CRN did specify the 18- and 24-month goals to implement these changes, it urges its members and others in the industry to “adopt these guidelines as soon as practical.”

Related Stories
About two-thirds of 40 bandages tested by Mamavation included a marker of PFAS, with 17 containing over 100 parts per million of the PFAS marker.
Quick Hits
PFAS Found in Bandages from Band-Aid, CVS, and More
Screenshot 2024 02 13 At 2 54 49 Pm
Quick Hits
‘Copycat’ Eye Drop Packaging Draws FDA Warning
Pharmacy Getty Images 509757912
Quick Hits
Contamination Issue Leads to Pain Reliever Spray Recall
Bru H3u S4rnjj Pg Fj Ffj6 C6
Quick Hits
Wireless Under-the-Skin Charger for Medical Implants
Top Stories
After the CDC reported a 530% rise in melatonin overdoses among children from 2012 to 2021, an industry association is calling on manufacturers to follow a new set of packaging and labeling guidelines.
Quick Hits
Melatonin Overdoses Among Children Prompt Calls for Packaging Changes
As cases of melatonin overdoses among children rise, an industry association is calling for melatonin producers to follow a new set of packaging and labeling guidelines.
Dr. Pfleger's ipalat throat pastilles in Etimex's recyclable PURELAY monoblister.
Recyclability
6 Healthcare Package Recycling Updates
OEMs can use remote services to solve many issues without the need to travel to end-users' plants, but some problems still require in-person assistance.
Robotics/Automation
Practical Applications for the Future of Remote Services
The fully automated Versynta microBatch production cell with gloveless isolator and integrated air treatment is designed for highly potent drugs for small patient groups.
Aseptic/Sterile
Kindeva Installs new microBatch for Aseptic Fill/Finish
Pack Expo
PMMI News
Registration Is Open for PACK EXPO International 2024
How to Honor a Leader
Induction into the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is the highest honor in our industry. Submit your leader to be considered for the Class of 2024 now through June 10th. New members will be inducted at PACK EXPO International in Chicago.
Read More
How to Honor a Leader
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Robotic Vial Filling Machine With Planar Motor Technology Of Steriline
Fully Flexible Servo Platform Filling Machine
Steriline's Planar Motor system utilizes magnetic levitation for frictionless, ultra-clean aseptic filling of vials, syringes, and cartridges.
Temperature Tracker for Insulin and GLP-1 Medications
Modular, Automatic Format Adjusting Cartoner
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
352 Hcp Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
347 Hcp Sustainable Healthcare&medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
View more »