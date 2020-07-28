2020 Healthcare Package Design Gallery

Each year, Healthcare Packaging evaluates an array of over-the-counter product packaging designs, assessing the pros and cons from a user perspective. This year’s gallery was a bit out to the norm. Due to the pandemic and related headlines in the news, certain products were out of stock including many heartburn medications such as Pepcid, some pain relievers, thermometers, alcohol, and sanitizers/first aid.

Trends on the Shelves in 2020

More products in recyclable or compostable paper tubes

Matte finishes on labels or containers

More home test kits based on blood droplets and cheek swabs, including thyroid function and vitamin deficiency tests

Natural and minimalist looks—muted mauves, oranges and greens—and fewer bright colors and action graphics often seen on mens’ health or pain products

Orange, silver and black still popular on nutraceuticals, functional foods for brain health and sports medicine such as pain relief patches and KT tape

Wide-mouth openings on pill bottles and jars

