MIT PhD on Supply Chain Resiliency in the Face of COVID-19

MIT's Dr. David Simchi-Levi visited with Keren Sookne, Healthcare Packaging, during PACK EXPO Connects to re-examine how life science companies think about the supply chain.

Jan 19th, 2021

Supply Chain Resiliency in the Face of COVID-19, a short video interview with MIT Doctor David Simchi-Levi.  Healthcare Packaging's Karen Sookne spoke to Simchi-Levi last November at Pack Expo Connects.  More than 60 hours of educational program are FREE until march 31, 2021. Including:

Companies in the life sciences industry need a granular view of the flow of products traveling through the supply chain, from the initial supplier to the patient.
Consequences of Supply Chain Blind Spots and Solutions in New Survey
Companies lose millions due to spoilage; improved tracking methods increase end-to-end visibility and mitigate loss.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 01 06 At 10 29 03 Am
Cold Chain Technologies Introduces Storage Solutions to Ensure Proper Temperature Controls For Covid-19 Vaccines, Supporting “Last Mile” Delivery
CCT Puts Its 50-Plus Years’ Experience Safeguarding Biomedical Products in Transit to Work to Aid Massive COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Effort.
Jan 6th, 2021
CCT also opens a new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Thermal Packaging for Operation Warp Speed’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout
Cold Chain Technologies' thermal packaging systems should help ensure that vaccines with strict refrigeration requirements reach their destinations safely and securely.
Dec 31st, 2020
Getty Images Global Supply Chain 1 5f442ddc74eae png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #3: Pandemic Shapes the Future Supply Chain
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #3, five megatrends that will shape the future of business and the world.
Dec 30th, 2020
Getty Images 136641043
Serialization Continues to Impact Pharma Automation Investments
Automation and IoT are on trend, as the industry continues to meet serialization regulations.
Dec 10th, 2020
Hp 115086 Fda Stock Image 3
FDA Dec. Meeting: Drug Supply Chain Security Act Pilot Project Program
FDA will host a virtual public meeting Dec. 8 and 9, 2020.
Nov 25th, 2020
From top: Jeff Tucker, Tucker Company Worldwide; Kevin Lynch, Q Products and Services; Luiz Barberini, Bayer
Four Tips for Collaborating with Contract Organizations for Increased Efficiency
A Bayer supply chain expert discusses the personal side of managing CMO relationships.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Marina Mayer, Editor in Chief at both Food Logistics and Supply and Demand Chain Executive.
COVID-19’s Trace on Food and Pharma Logistics
Consumer demands for transparency increase and editors talk recent trends in track and trace and e-commerce.
Nov 13th, 2020
PPE and medical thefts rose in Spain due to COVID-19.
Seven Recent Statistics in Pharma Cargo Theft
A supply chain security and resilience director takes a look at recent trends from 2019 and 2020, and talks COVID-19 product security.
Oct 29th, 2020
Unknown
AmerisourceBergen Hosts First-Ever ThinkLive Trade Virtual Conference
AmerisourceBergen kicked off its first-ever ThinkLive Trade virtual event this week—a three-day online summit geared toward brand, specialty and generic manufacturers.
Oct 28th, 2020
Logo Color
Authentix Acquires Traceless Authentication Group
Authentix acquired the Traceless Authentication Group from Bibliotheca, Inc.
Oct 9th, 2020
Thermo Shield Wrap
Pact, LLC Joins COSTHA
Pact, LLC joined the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Articles (COSTHA), an industry association devoted to promoting dangerous goods transportation compliance both domestically and abroad.
Sep 10th, 2020
Monique Sprueill of Johnson & Johnson addresses supply chain management for ATMPs.
Innovative Therapies Demand Data and Risk Management in Supply Chain
Gene and cell therapies delivered to patients struggling for their lives further complicate an already complicated supply chain. Data and analytics throughout the process are essential to maintaining the integrity needed.
Jul 29th, 2020
The Cobot Expo will take place online July 28-30.
Cobot Deployment Shines in COVID-19 Pandemic
Leading up to its virtual Cobot Expo this week, Universal Robots highlighted several cases where small companies have been using collaborative automation to keep production going amid the crisis.
Jul 27th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Climate Change Interest Isn’t Ideology, It’s Economics
Economics is the new driver of climate change initiatives, according to Reusable Packaging Association. Attention to packaging selection and management can not only help reduce negative sustainability impacts, but also create new value streams.
Jul 20th, 2020
Lsh1
DHL Supply Chain Expands North American Operation
DHL Supply Chain, part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is making further investments to strengthen its life sciences and healthcare capabilities in North America.
Jul 6th, 2020
Getty Images 1031028962
Covectra Enhances Drug Supply Chain Security
Automates management of resalable returns & DSCSA product verification compliance to protect consumers from counterfeit, contaminates or stolen drugs.
Jul 6th, 2020
E Zr Yg Q5 Xg Aift Mo
#IAmTheHealthcareSupplyChain: Movement Advocates for the Future of the Healthcare Supply Chain
The movement seeks to foster investment, collaboration, education, and the elevation of the healthcare supply chain to support healthcare professionals.
Jul 2nd, 2020
The Optima Group logistics center has been operational since March 2019 and it is located in Schwaebisch Hall-Hessental.
OPTIMA Well Equipped with a Robust Supply Chain
The availability of machine and spare parts is assured by extensive strategic planning.
Jul 1st, 2020
Getty Images 488635873
Program Helps Understanding of Technology’s Effect on Life Science Supply Chain
Key findings from an FDA DSCSA Pilot Project Program demonstrate the value of network solutions to secure and digitalize the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Jun 28th, 2020
Warehouse Racking
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Adds Space to Expand 3PL Operations
The contract packager is expanding its third-party logistics services with a 215,000 sq ft open-space facility to address customer needs and growth strategies.
Jun 26th, 2020
Gary Lerner, president at Gateway Checker Corporation, presented at GS1 Connect.
3 EPCIS Data Exchange Issues in Pharma Traceability
Conformance testing services have emerged to cut down on wasted back-and-forth between manufacturers and trading partners to get efficient data exchange up and running.
Jun 16th, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 (1)
GS-1 Virtual Event on Supply Chain
June 16-17 join your peers for industry sessions, innovation and tech discussions as well as network with peers in a virtual setting.
Jun 5th, 2020
My Headshot For Web
Upcoming 20-Min Talk: 21st Century Supply Chain Threats
Healthcare Packaging’s Keren Sookne will discuss considerations for whether supply chains are ready for 21st century threats on Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE series, Jun. 17 @ 11am ET. See you there!
Jun 3rd, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Reusable Packaging and Hygiene
The latest article from The Inner Loop, the Reusable Packaging Association's blog which explores the impact of reusable packaging on our planet - and our lives.
May 29th, 2020
Getty Images 586880687
DHL Supply Chain Visibility
New tracking service uses end-to-end information to make shipments across air and ocean visible nearly in real-time. This gives users complete control — from pick-up to final delivery.
May 26th, 2020
Accepting the Excellence Award on behalf of The Kroger Company is Joe O'Connor (left) and Polymer Logistics is Paul Pederson (center).
Deadline Extended: Reusable Packaging Excellence Award 2020
Companies can submit applications through June 30.
May 18th, 2020
Getty Images 1127958533 Drug Prices
States Focus Legislation on Prescription Drug Costs
Though attention has turned to COVID-19, state legislatures were already pivoting away from last year’s opioid legislation to address drug prices—an issue that requires the Healthcare Distribution Alliance to engage across all 50 states.
May 14th, 2020
Getty Images 1022854424
DSCSA and COVID-19
How is the pandemic response impacting the complex and evolving national traceability goals for pharmaceuticals?
May 12th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243
Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
As we fight to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are urgently working to create a vaccine. Manufacturing and distributing hundreds of millions of doses when a vaccine is approved is yet another challenge to address.
May 1st, 2020