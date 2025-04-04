What is Advanced Recycling’s Role in Medical Packaging?

In this Q&A, we explore this technology and its ability to manage plastics that are challenging to recycle mechanically, including multilayered packaging common in healthcare settings.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Apr 4, 2025
Future advancements in advanced recycling technology could further optimize the conversion of complex medical plastics by improving catalyst efficiencies and lowering energy consumption.
Getty Images: chuchart duangdaw

Key Takeaways:

·     Advanced recycling is not only a waste management innovation, but a critical component of a broader sustainability strategy for healthcare.

·      Its ability to handle a wide variety of materials through centralized collection systems makes it uniquely suited to address medical packaging waste.

·      The technology ensures safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship in a sector where these factors are paramount.

 

Advanced recycling encompasses innovative technologies—such as pyrolysis, gasification, solvolysis, and microwave processes—that chemically transform plastic waste into valuable feedstocks for new plastic production. This approach is particularly adept at handling plastics that are challenging to recycle mechanically, including multilayered packaging and flexible films.

In healthcare settings, where stringent safety and sterility standards necessitate the use of diverse plastic materials for items like syringes, IV bags, and sterile packaging, advanced recycling offers a pathway to enhance sustainability. By converting complex medical plastic waste into recycled materials, these technologies can help achieve sustainability goals. Charles Golub, Product Line Manager – Medical Films, Flexibles Division at Berry sheds light on the role of advanced recycling in healthcare settings.

HCP: What is advanced recycling, and how does it differ from traditional mechanical recycling?

Golub: Advanced recycling refers to a number of technologies —including pyrolysis, gasification, solvolysis, and others—that break down plastics into their basic building blocks. Unlike mechanical recycling, which melt processes plastics and often struggles with contamination or multi-layered materials, advanced recycling can handle a wider array of plastics, including those found in medical device packaging. This capability is useful in medical settings, where materials can vary widely in composition which would hinder mechanical recycling capabilities.

HCP: How can advanced recycling address the unique challenges of medical packaging waste?

