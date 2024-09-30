New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Discover new packaging solutions from hundreds of suppliers specializing in life sciences, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International in Chicago.

SGD Pharma Showcases 20% Post-consumer Recycled Glass Packaging

The PCR glass bottles offer improved sustainability by reducing the use of virgin raw materials and carbon emissions thanks to less energy consumption during the melting process.

Sep 30, 2024
NOVA, a lightweighting glass solution, reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by combining the exceptional functional and aesthetic performance of glass with weight optimization.
NOVA, a lightweighting glass solution, reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by combining the exceptional functional and aesthetic performance of glass with weight optimization.

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

SGD Pharma, a global cosmetic and pharmaceutical glass packaging provider, successfully completed its first campaign using 20% post-consumer recycled (PCR) glass cullet. The new sustainable PCR glass bottles are manufactured at SGD Pharma’s Zhanjiang, China plant.

The PCR glass bottles offer improved sustainability by reducing the use of virgin raw materials and carbon emissions thanks to less energy consumption during the melting process. This provides cosmetics brands with a more sustainable primary packaging option which will contribute to reducing their Scope 3 emissions.

The PCR glass manufacturing is a strategic part of SGD Pharma’s company-wide goal to reduce its carbon footprint globally by 35% in 2030 and by 65% in 2040 (Scope 1&2) compared to 2020 results and to achieve the 1.5°C SBTi trajectory to which SGD Pharma is committed. FEVE – The Federation of European manufacturers of glass containers – states that on average, a 10% increase of cullet in the furnace decreases its energy use by 3% and CO2 emissions by 5%.[i]

During its first campaign, the glass bottles produced by SGD Pharma contained 20% PCR glass cullet according to FEVE’s standards. All the PCR cullet used at Zhanjiang plant undergoes extensive testing both before and after entering the furnace to ensure purity and clarity of the glass. The resulting PCR glass bottles maintain the same levels of aesthetic quality, functionality and safety (with the absence of heavy metals and other prohibited materials) as conventional glass bottles, while simultaneously being more environmentally friendly.

“Glass can be infinitely recycled, which is a great advantage over plastic as a packaging material,” said Frédéric Barbier, General Manager China and APAC. “For the past ten years, the cosmetic glass industry in Europe has used PCR glass as standard and has experienced a significant reduction in its carbon footprint as a result. Sourcing compliant PCR glass cullet in China is a challenge which is why we’re proud to be the first beauty and pharmaceutical glass maker in China to launch a PCR campaign that complies with international standards. Our first campaign incorporated 20% PCR was a resounding success, and we look forward to a second campaign in coming months with plans to implement regular PCR campaigns in 2025 to answer growing demand for sustainable packaging in the cosmetics and beauty industry.” The PCR glass bottles, which offer improved sustainability by reducing the use of virgin raw materials and carbon emissions, will debut at Luxe Pack Monaco 2024. 

 

Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Recommended
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Your Next FDA Inspection
Recommended
Your Next FDA Inspection
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Recommended
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Related Stories
Oliver1
Recyclability
Oliver is New Member of HPRC
Biomimicry 3.8 is rethinking the circular economy with inspiration from natural cycles.
Recyclability
Rethinking the Circular Economy with Nature as a Guide
Getty Images 1415423396
Recyclability
Upcoming SPMC Paper to Educate Lawmakers on Sterile Packaging
Alison Bryant, senior consultant at Antea Group and communications director for the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC), addressed the crowd at the[PACK]out.
Recyclability
HPRC Makes Strides Toward Advanced Recycling in Healthcare
Top Stories
It helps AI implementation for things like predictive maintenance to collect and store relevant data before introducing the technology.
Robotics/Automation
How to Prepare for AI Implementation
From early conversations with AI companies to understanding the scope of solutions, following these steps can streamline AI implementation.
Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer, and SCHOTT Pharma Announce Strategic Industry “Alliance for RTU”
Industry News
Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer, and SCHOTT Pharma Announce Strategic Industry “Alliance for RTU”
N-Sorb leverages Aptar CSP Technologies’ proven 3-Phase Activ-Polymer™ platform technology to address the pressing issue of N-nitrosamine impurities in pharmaceuticals.
Materials
Aptar CSP Technologies’ N-Sorb Nitrosamine Mitigation Solution Accepted to US FDA’s Emerging Technology Program
AAMI TIR 109 will address the transport of both sterile and contaminated items over public roadways, which are an uncontrolled environment.
Medical Devices
Medical Devices: How to Keep Them Sterile During Transport
2024 Tech Excellence Awards Main
PMMI News
Technology Excellence Awards Spotlight Innovations at PACK EXPO
Explore new technology from hundreds of life sciences suppliers.
At PACK EXPO International, you’ll find innovations from hundreds of exhibitors that specialize in pharmaceuticals, biologics, nutraceuticals, medical devices and more. No other show delivers as many solutions to keep your products safe and effective.
Read More
Explore new technology from hundreds of life sciences suppliers.
New food packaging & processing solutions, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Experience the cutting edge of food packaging and processing innovation at PACK EXPO International this November. See machinery and equipment in action, discover new technologies, and learn sustainable solutions from experts, all in one place.
Read More
New food packaging & processing solutions, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Products
Tm
Robotic Packaging Machine
The Questt QPack-1, designed in collaboration with TM Robotics, offers a comprehensive solution for automating vial packaging in life sciences industries.
Resource Center for MedTech Market Access
IWK to Showcase Two Integrated Tube Filling & Cartoning Lines for Pharma & Beauty Applications at PACK EXPO
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View more »