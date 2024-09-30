This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

SGD Pharma, a global cosmetic and pharmaceutical glass packaging provider, successfully completed its first campaign using 20% post-consumer recycled (PCR) glass cullet. The new sustainable PCR glass bottles are manufactured at SGD Pharma’s Zhanjiang, China plant.

The PCR glass bottles offer improved sustainability by reducing the use of virgin raw materials and carbon emissions thanks to less energy consumption during the melting process. This provides cosmetics brands with a more sustainable primary packaging option which will contribute to reducing their Scope 3 emissions.

The PCR glass manufacturing is a strategic part of SGD Pharma’s company-wide goal to reduce its carbon footprint globally by 35% in 2030 and by 65% in 2040 (Scope 1&2) compared to 2020 results and to achieve the 1.5°C SBTi trajectory to which SGD Pharma is committed. FEVE – The Federation of European manufacturers of glass containers – states that on average, a 10% increase of cullet in the furnace decreases its energy use by 3% and CO 2 emissions by 5%.[i]

During its first campaign, the glass bottles produced by SGD Pharma contained 20% PCR glass cullet according to FEVE’s standards. All the PCR cullet used at Zhanjiang plant undergoes extensive testing both before and after entering the furnace to ensure purity and clarity of the glass. The resulting PCR glass bottles maintain the same levels of aesthetic quality, functionality and safety (with the absence of heavy metals and other prohibited materials) as conventional glass bottles, while simultaneously being more environmentally friendly.

“Glass can be infinitely recycled, which is a great advantage over plastic as a packaging material,” said Frédéric Barbier, General Manager China and APAC. “For the past ten years, the cosmetic glass industry in Europe has used PCR glass as standard and has experienced a significant reduction in its carbon footprint as a result. Sourcing compliant PCR glass cullet in China is a challenge which is why we’re proud to be the first beauty and pharmaceutical glass maker in China to launch a PCR campaign that complies with international standards. Our first campaign incorporated 20% PCR was a resounding success, and we look forward to a second campaign in coming months with plans to implement regular PCR campaigns in 2025 to answer growing demand for sustainable packaging in the cosmetics and beauty industry.” The PCR glass bottles, which offer improved sustainability by reducing the use of virgin raw materials and carbon emissions, will debut at Luxe Pack Monaco 2024.