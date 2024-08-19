TekniPlex Consumer Products Introduces Market’s First Pressure-Sensitive Seal Utilizing Expanded Polyethylene

Notably, FachPack will see the debut of TekniPlex Consumer Products’ new ePress Seal liner, the first and only pressure-sensitive seal utilizing expanded polyethylene (EPE).

TekniPlex Consumer Products, a globally integrated provider of innovative solutions through materials science and manufacturing technologies, will exhibit a variety of solutions showcasing its commitment to sustainable packaging innovation at FachPack 2024, September 24-26 in Nuremberg, Germany. At Hall 5, Booth #204, the company’s offerings will range from mono-material and lightweight liners to recyclable outer gaskets and PCR-derived dip tubes, among other solutions.

Notably, FachPack will see the debut of TekniPlex Consumer Products’ new ePress Seal liner, the first and only pressure-sensitive seal utilizing expanded polyethylene (EPE). ePress Seal is more flexible and resilient than polystyrene (PS) foam, offering greater resistance to compression and better maintaining its shape to provide longer lasting gasketing properties. Lightweight and easy to remove, the liners are suitable for dry foods, herbs and spices, and nutritional supplements.

ePress Seal is recyclable in regions where the polyethylene (PE) recycling stream is available, making it more widely recyclable than conventional PS. Notably, PS is singled out by the European Union’s SUP directive, with major member nations like France banning it from packaging as soon as January 1, 2025.

ePress Seal is the newest member of TekniPlex Consumer Products’ ProTecSeals® Recyclable Liners portfolio. Suitable for a wide range of bottles and jars, most ProTecSeals® solutions are ideal for packaging products such as vitamins, supplements, protein powders, peanut butter and other non-reactive, non-acidic dry products.

“Our ‘Sustainability And’ philosophy helps us consider both product performance and eco-friendliness in the solutions we develop and bring to market,” said Aurélie Emond, VP of Integrated Performance Solutions for TekniPlex Consumer Products. “For us, enhancing functionality is part and parcel of our sustainability approach, because to be truly sustainable a solution must be high-performing and accepted by brands and consumers. In addition to reducing environmental impact, meeting changing consumer demands, and complying with stricter regulations, elements like more recyclable materials, components derived from PCR, reduced product waste and lightweighting also can lead to cost savings, enhanced brand image, better conservation of resources, and a competitive edge for brands.”