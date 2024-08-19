New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Discover new packaging solutions from hundreds of suppliers specializing in life sciences, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International in Chicago.

TekniPlex Consumer Products Introduces Market’s First Pressure-Sensitive Seal Utilizing Expanded Polyethylene

The recyclable seal will be debuted at FachPack 2024.

Aug 19, 2024
Notably, FachPack will see the debut of TekniPlex Consumer Products’ new ePress Seal liner, the first and only pressure-sensitive seal utilizing expanded polyethylene (EPE).
Notably, FachPack will see the debut of TekniPlex Consumer Products’ new ePress Seal liner, the first and only pressure-sensitive seal utilizing expanded polyethylene (EPE).

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

Key takeaways:

  • The new ePress Seal liner is the first and only pressure-sensitive seal utilizing expanded polyethylene.
  • The seal is said to be more flexible and resilient than polystyrene (PS) foam, offering greater resistance to compression.
  • ePress Seal is recyclable in regions where the polyethylene (PE) recycling stream is available, making it more widely recyclable than conventional PS.

TekniPlex Consumer Products, a globally integrated provider of innovative solutions through materials science and manufacturing technologies, will exhibit a variety of solutions showcasing its commitment to sustainable packaging innovation at FachPack 2024, September 24-26 in Nuremberg, Germany. At Hall 5, Booth #204, the company’s offerings will range from mono-material and lightweight liners to recyclable outer gaskets and PCR-derived dip tubes, among other solutions.

Notably, FachPack will see the debut of TekniPlex Consumer Products’ new ePress Seal liner, the first and only pressure-sensitive seal utilizing expanded polyethylene (EPE). ePress Seal is more flexible and resilient than polystyrene (PS) foam, offering greater resistance to compression and better maintaining its shape to provide longer lasting gasketing properties. Lightweight and easy to remove, the liners are suitable for dry foods, herbs and spices, and nutritional supplements.

ePress Seal is recyclable in regions where the polyethylene (PE) recycling stream is available, making it more widely recyclable than conventional PS. Notably, PS is singled out by the European Union’s SUP directive, with major member nations like France banning it from packaging as soon as January 1, 2025.

ePress Seal is the newest member of TekniPlex Consumer Products’ ProTecSeals® Recyclable Liners portfolio. Suitable for a wide range of bottles and jars, most ProTecSeals® solutions are ideal for packaging products such as vitamins, supplements, protein powders, peanut butter and other non-reactive, non-acidic dry products.

“Our ‘Sustainability And’ philosophy helps us consider both product performance and eco-friendliness in the solutions we develop and bring to market,” said Aurélie Emond, VP of Integrated Performance Solutions for TekniPlex Consumer Products. “For us, enhancing functionality is part and parcel of our sustainability approach, because to be truly sustainable a solution must be high-performing and accepted by brands and consumers. In addition to reducing environmental impact, meeting changing consumer demands, and complying with stricter regulations, elements like more recyclable materials, components derived from PCR, reduced product waste and lightweighting also can lead to cost savings, enhanced brand image, better conservation of resources, and a competitive edge for brands.” 

Companies in this article
TekniPlex
Your Next FDA Inspection
Recommended
Your Next FDA Inspection
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Recommended
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Related Stories
Tooth
Materials
Bamboo Toothbrush Launches with Recyclable Packaging
The security seal integrated in the needle protection system is automatically activated when pulling off the syringe cap and irreversibly indicates the first opening.
Materials
Sterinova Uses Needle Protection Label with New Seal Function from Schreiner MediPharm
Cadillac
Materials
Cadillac Products Packaging Company Achieves Dual Certifications for Georgia Facility
Dr. Pfleger's ipalat throat pastilles in Etimex's recyclable PURELAY monoblister.
Materials
Dr. Pfleger Arzneimittel GmbH Launches Recyclable Pastille Blister
Top Stories
Compostable packaging
Nutraceuticals/Dietary
Plant-based Protein Powder Gets Plant-based Pouch
Supplement producer PlantFusion launches a new stand-up pouch format for powdered protein that uses a multilayer plant-based material construction that is 100% compostable.
Pack Expo 2024 Big
PMMI News
PACK EXPO International 2024: World’s Largest Packaging and Processing Classroom Working to Bridge the Skills Gap
Bmp 4
Medical Device/Packaging
BMP Medical Optimizes Packaging with Shawpak
While machine price and total cost are still important, surveyed Canadian CPGs prioritize it less than they did in 2018.
Market Trends
How Canadian CPGs Pick Their Next Machine Supplier
Tooth
Materials
Bamboo Toothbrush Launches with Recyclable Packaging
Explore new technology from hundreds of life sciences suppliers.
At PACK EXPO International, you’ll find innovations from hundreds of exhibitors that specialize in pharmaceuticals, biologics, nutraceuticals, medical devices and more. No other show delivers as many solutions to keep your products safe and effective.
Read More
Explore new technology from hundreds of life sciences suppliers.
New food packaging & processing solutions, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Experience the cutting edge of food packaging and processing innovation at PACK EXPO International this November. See machinery and equipment in action, discover new technologies, and learn sustainable solutions from experts, all in one place.
Read More
New food packaging & processing solutions, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Products
Pharmaworks
Pharmaworks Introduces Enhanced TF1e Blister Machine at PACK EXPO International
Visit Booth W-16017 to see Pharmaworks' TF1e, which offers increased versatility for packaging challenging materials while maintaining high production speed and accuracy.
R.A Jones Launches Celestion™ MTX TopLoad Solution at PACK EXPO International 2024
Smallest Tablet & Capsule Bottle Packaging Line
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View more »