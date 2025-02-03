NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
The Many Facets of Sustainable and Recyclable Blister Packaging for Pharmaceuticals Primary Packaging

Exploring sustainable blister packaging from the lens of material selection, quality regulations, machinability, and printability.

Julie EnnisEvan KamphSriman Banerjee
Feb 3, 2025
Due to environmental concerns about PVC-based blisters, the pharmaceutical industry proposes transitioning to alternative blister packaging materials.
Getty images

Key takeaways:

·      A cross-industry workstream was established by the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Forum to identify the technical and regulatory challenges for accelerating the transition to alternate blister packaging.

·       Several pharmaceutical companies are actively assessing PVC-free alternatives, such as mono-polymer options.

·       The regulatory requirements for replacing PVC-based blister materials vary globally and depend on their potential impact on the product's quality, safety, and efficacy.


Over the last 50 years, blister packs have become the preferred packaging choice for oral solid-dose medicines across Europe and many other parts of the world. These packs are predominantly composed of combinations of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and aluminum, materials that have been widely accepted due to their excellent attributes, including their ability to protect products from physical damage, compatibility, manufacturability, capability to accept film laminations/coatings or improved barrier performance, and economics.

However, from an environmental standpoint, PVC has been a cause of discussion as a plastic material of concern over the past few decades. Its lifecycle, from production and use to disposal, releases potentially concerning chemicals. Additionally, due to its composition, PVC is challenging to recycle in standard waste streams. It requires separation for effective recycling, and even small amounts can contaminate other polymer recycling streams.

There are also industry headwinds that may impact the viability of using PVC as a packaging material. This shift may lead to the discontinuation of PVC by suppliers or significant premiums for its use in pharmaceuticals. This scenario is not hypothetical; multiple examples of compounds, such as Barex* and various PFAS#, have been phased out in the food market and subsequently discontinued worldwide. As demand for PVC products decreases over time, the economic viability of PVC may diminish, risking reputational damage for those who continue to use it. Further, regulators have started introducing restrictions on PVC applications. E.g. South Korea.

In light of this situation and the pharmaceutical industry's focus on sustainability initiatives, a cross-industry workstream was established by the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Forum (PMF) to identify the technical and regulatory challenges and opportunities for initiating and accelerating the transition to alternate blister packaging. The core aim is to optimize the costs, timeline, and efficiency to implement while mitigating technical, regulatory, financial, and reputational risks. This paper presents the findings of this workstream, focusing on the key areas: design for recycling, reduced carbon footprint, manufacturability and printing, quality, and regulatory strategy.

Design for Recycling

The pharmaceutical industry has long relied on PVC-based blisters for solid-dose form packaging, but recycling these materials has consistently posed a challenge. Current initiatives have been limited to examples of pharmacy-led schemes or pharmaceutical company-initiated take-back programs. These schemes typically utilize non-circular 'one-off recycling' pilots using specialist recyclers. However, these efforts often lead to higher costs, low take-back rates, and difficulties in upcycling.

Several pharmaceutical companies are actively assessing PVC-free alternatives, such as mono-polymer and aluminum options that are PVC-free. Mono-polymer blisters made from plastics that take advantage of established recycling streams offer the most significant potential for widespread recyclability of blister packages. Three key mono-polymer formats are being evaluated across the industry:

  • Polypropylene (PP)
  • Polyethylene (PE)
  • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Technically, manufacturing mono-polymer blisters is feasible with currently known machine setups and tooling. Design for recycling depends on many factors beyond just polymer type, including dimensions, inks, ink coverage, adhesives, and plastic additives. Frameworks such as RecyClass in the EU and APR in the US guide the requirements for packaging to be considered recyclable, but these are primarily aimed at the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. A practical assessment of the sorting behavior of blisters against standardized testing methodology is required, presenting an opportunity to partner with these organizations to develop specific guidance for pharmaceutical formats. However, achieving technical recyclability does not guarantee that the components will be recycled at scale, which is essential for true circularity.

