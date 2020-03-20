With the industry and society a bit unstable right now, PMMI and PMMI's Media group are using every available channel to offer information and support through uncertain times. In the third episode of our special Navigating COVID-19 UnPACKed with PMMI series, Vice President of Polypack, Inc. Emmanuel Cerf and Director of OEM Sales at Garvey Corporation, Jake Garvey, share how their organizations are forging ahead after employing the proper caution during the crisis.











