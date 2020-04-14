Quick Hits: Self-Driving Cars are Delivering COVID-19 Supplies

Social distancing can be difficult when delivering medical supplies to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A recent MediaPost article discussed a solution in place at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL where humans are taken out of the equation. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority, Beep, and Navya are using self-driving cars to transport COVID-19 tests from drive-through testing locations at Mayo Clinic.

Four autonomous cars have been driving tests from the test sites to laboratories on Mayo’s campus for analysis. The tests are loaded into secure containers before healthcare professionals load them onto the shuttles. No need to worry about the self-driving cars hitting people; the routes are isolated from pedestrians, traffic, and staff.