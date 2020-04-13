The Biondo Group chose a white background and sophisticated application of the bright Country Life brandmark to unify offerings into an effective visual block with ‘pop.'

In response to an accelerating demand for functional supplements, especially those offering skin, hair, and nail rejuvenation, the team at natural health products company Country Life revamped the brand’s Maxi beauty supplement line to portray a more premium, beauty-oriented image and support innovative extensions. The original offering included seven solution-driven varieties.

The Biondo Group, a strategic brand identity and package design firm, was selected to contemporize the Maxi package design to attract the segment’s increasingly young, nutritionally-educated consumer while still maintaining strong recognition with Country Life umbrella brand loyalists.

Read other articles on package redesigns from Packaging World:

“A Hot Design for a Hot Chip”



“Salmon with a Smile: Fish Brand’s Bold Personality Captured in Redesign”



“Packaging is the Vehicle in Dogwalkers’ Brand Journey”



“Rum Label Artwork Inspired by Mayan Legends”



“Tampico Graphics Get Some Punch with Redesign”



According to Charles Biondo, firm founder & CEO, the key visual challenge was to create a system that stood out in the chaotic supplement aisle, and yet also fit into the gentler holistic and wellness online arenas (in editorial, social media, and shopping).

“Simplicity in packaging is powerful—this approach works across environments. We chose a white background and sophisticated application of the bright Country Life brandmark to unify offerings into an effective visual block with ‘pop,’” he explains. “Against this clean backdrop, the variety names and unique benefit story became hero. Quality artwork and strategic touches of high gloss depicted the pure ingredients, strengthening the line’s premium cosmetic tone.”

Says Country Life Chief Commercial Officer Donna Iannucci, “Country Life Maxi beauty line has a new, premium look that expresses the products’ high quality and performance. The architecture provides a visual platform to launch an exciting array of new products.”

