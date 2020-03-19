Packaging Offers Certainty During Uncertain Times

Continuing PMMI’s special UnPACKed with PMMI series during the COVID-19 pandemic, PMMI interviews Pearson Packaging’s President and CEO Michael Senske. While describing the measures Pearson has implemented during the pandemic, Senske encourages the industry to recognize the vital role it plays in helping society through these unfamiliar times. While traditionally flying under the radar, packaging and the customers they serve are essential to ensuring food, pharmaceuticals and essential items reach the people that need them.

Listen here on Apple Podcast or Spotify.

Stay tuned for more podcasts with PMMI members as they offer their guidance around COVID-19 planning in an effort to keep the industry strong and connected.