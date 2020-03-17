Quick Hits: Gates Foundation is Distributing At-Home Virus Tests

Seattle likely has the largest outbreak of coronavirus cases in the U.S. Seattle residents concerned about whether or not they’ve contracted coronavirus will soon find answers. According to a recent GeekWire article, the Gates Foundation has announced it will be distributing at-home nose swabs to test for the virus. Recipients can use the kits at home and send their swabs to health officials who will provide results within 48 hours. The launch date for the program has yet to be announced, but the foundation is working to finalize software and questionnaires. The Gates Foundation also pledged $5 million to help detection efforts in and around Seattle.