Quick Hits: Forget Google Glass, Get Me These AR Contact Lenses

Augmented reality technology was invented in 1968, but the term 'augmented reality’ wasn’t coined until 1990. Despite being available for decades, the technology still hasn’t become commonplace. This could be due to the fact that in order to enjoy the benefits, users have to wear bulky headsets or glasses. According to a recent Hexus article, a tech startup called Mojo Vision could change that with its new augmented reality contact lenses that were designed by optometrists, technologists, and medical experts.

The Mojo Lens is a smart contact lens with a lot of technology packed inside. Each lens is fitted to the user, and features a single-core processor, solid-state battery, and a 0.5mm MicroLED display with 70,000 pixels. The result is simple green words and numbers hovering over objects in the real world. A practical application could be a firefighter could see the locations of other firefighters even if they’re separated by walls. The first users of the lens will likely be emergency workers and government agencies, but the lenses are expected to be available to the public in the coming years.