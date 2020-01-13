Quick Hits: Universal Flu Vaccine Protects Against 6 Different Viruses in Mice

A recent article from Georgia State University News Hub discussed a new development that could lead to a universal influenza vaccine. A new study from GSU’s Institute for Biomedical Sciences showed that a new vaccine that combines two major influenza proteins effectively protected against the flu in mice. After immunization, the mice were exposed to six different strains of the influenza virus and were completely protected, suggesting potential for a universal vaccine for humans. In the next phase, researchers plan to load the vaccine into micro needle patches for skin vaccination.