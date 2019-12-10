Quick Hits: Start-Up Develops Psychedelic Mushroom Nasal Spray

A recent New Atlas article discussed the latest development in the psychedelic science movement. A vertically-integrated company called Silo Wellness has created a nasal spray that delivers microdoses of magic mushrooms. The product is known as Full-Spectrum MycoDose psilocybin nasal spray, and the company is currently running focus groups to test it in Jamaica.

The unique nasal delivery method promotes consistent, regulated dosing and bypasses the gut completely to avoid the nausea sometimes associated with oral doses of mushrooms. Both psilocybin and MDMA have recently been awarded Breakthrough Therapy status by the FDA, but FDA-approved medicines likely won’t be available until 2025.