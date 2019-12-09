Quick Hits: FDA Launches Crowdsourcing App for Clinicians

Sometimes old products can find new uses. At least that’s the idea behind the FDA’s newest application for health care providers. According to a recent FDA News Release, the Agency has just launched an app that allows the clinical community to report their experiences treating rare infectious diseases with novel uses of already-approved drugs. It’s called CURE ID, and it’s available on a website as well as an application for smartphones and other mobile devices.

The app gathers clinical outcomes for when drugs are used in new ways, in new populations, in new doses, or in new combinations. Health care professionals around the world can browse cases that have already been documented, which includes both successful and unsuccessful treatments. The idea is to repurpose approved drugs for new uses that could potentially establish new pathways for treatments of diseases and conditions that have no other therapeutic options.