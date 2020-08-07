HCP Editors Talk: COVID-19 and Manufacturing

In this episode, we discuss concerns about cybersecurity, disaster prep, and using automation to work toward manufacturing a vaccine.

Keren Sookne
Aug 7th, 2020

Stephanie Neil, Aaron Hand and Keren Sookne talk about ransomware, preparing for concurrent disasters, and using automation to work toward manufacturing a vaccine.

For further reading, here are a few of the articles referenced in the video:

Protect Your Distribution Operations From Ransomware
Using Automation to Fast Track COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Q&A: MIT Operations Researcher Talks COVID-19 Vaccination Hurdles
Facing Global Climate Crisis, 5 Logistics Questions to Ask

Rather listen? Check out a recent UnPacked podcast:

Healthcare Counterfeiters Flourish During COVID-19


Aug 7th, 2020
