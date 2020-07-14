Healthcare Counterfeiters Flourish During COVID-19

Healthcare Packaging's Keren Sookne makes her unPACKed with PMMI debut with PPE shortages, the potential for a vaccine and fake COVID-19 tests dominating the mainstream news.

Sean Riley
Jul 14th, 2020
Sm Graphic Sookne

One group who was more than prepared for the global scope of the COVID-19 Pandemic was the bad actors who deal in counterfeit healthcare and medical supplies, according to Healthcare Packaging's own Keren Sookne. As Director of Editorial Content, Sookne joined the unPACKed with PMMI podcast to lay out what is happening in the area and ways the industry is trying to combat yet another hurdle in what has been a very challenging 2020. Apropos of the times, the discussion features an in-depth look at the many ways COVID-19 has dominated the space with PPE shortages, testing, the potential for a vaccine, risks of counterfeiting and much more.

To subscribe and find more episodes, visit pmmi.org/podcast.

 

Cphi 1366 520
CPhI Festival of Pharma offers New Digital Experience in 2020
CPhI Worldwide in-person event now confirmed for 2021, with new digital exhibition launched to connect the global pharma industry in 2020.
Jul 9th, 2020
Getty Images 1166343970
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic, Part II
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution. A few months into the crisis, and the numbers are staggering.
Jun 29th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Q&A: MIT Operations Researcher Talks COVID-19 Vaccination Hurdles
An expert discusses some of the environmental, research, and packaging concerns in supplying populations with a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jun 25th, 2020
A wide variety of process steps are required for the filling of vaccines &ndash; from washing and sterilizing the vials to filling and closing. All system components are tested and accepted as part of the CSPE approach at Optima in Schwaebisch Hall.
OPTIMA Supporting Catalent with New High-Speed Vial Filling Line for COVID-19 Vaccine Program
Fast track delivery of a complete filling solution under isolator
Jun 25th, 2020
Image011
Pharma Packaging Companies Commit to Supply for COVID-19 Fight
Stevanato Group, SCHOTT, and Gerresheimer confirm the readiness to support future Covid-19 Vaccine with pharmaceutical containers.
Jun 24th, 2020
Covid Home
Catalent Signs Agreement with AstraZeneca to Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
The agreement accelerates the rapid scale-up of capacity over the coming months to support the dedicated production of AZD1222.
Jun 24th, 2020
Sm Graphic Becker
Hershey's Expectations for Suppliers during COVID-19
Hershey's Josh Becker explains how the chocolate giant has adapted and what it expects from visitors to its facilities.
Jun 19th, 2020
HDA Outlines Principles for Pandemic and Public Health Emergency Response
Jun 16th, 2020
UnPACKed with PMMI Update on PACK EXPO International &amp; Healthcare Packaging EXPO,
OEM COVID-19 #14 - Update on PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO
PMMI's Laura Thompson shares the latest and greatest on planning for November's event, including variables like virtual and hybrid options.
Jun 15th, 2020
Automated transfer station of product into coating machine
SiO2 Materials Science Receives $143 Million Contract from U.S. Government
Contract to accelerate capacity scale-up of advanced primary packaging platform for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Company will add 200 high-skilled, manufacturing jobs.
Jun 13th, 2020
Logo
AmerisourceBergen and the Role of Local Philanthropy During COVID-19
Realizing the critical role that local philanthropic efforts can play in addressing global health emergencies, the AmerisourceBergen Foundation committed $1 million to support communities, individuals and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
Jun 11th, 2020
The OPTIMA BCT-200 assembly line for blood collection tubes has many functions. These include cleaning, bacteria reduction, various dispensing stations for additives, drying and vacuum sealing all the way up to the final packaging.
SARS-CoV-2 and Safe Blood Tests
OPTIMA BCT-200 assembly line specifically for blood collection tubes
Jun 10th, 2020
Nancy Cobb, Owner, Organizational Development Consultant, Partners in Possibilities
OEM COVID-19 #13 - Adapting Industry Training During COVID-19
Typical industry training will be anything but typical as companies pivot to fit new safety guidelines.
Jun 9th, 2020
Automated Throat Swabber
Quick Hits: New Robots Perform COVID-19 Swab Tests
Robotic engineers in Denmark developed a device that automatically collects throat swabs.
Jun 10th, 2020
Bild2 Die Sensor People
Leuze Jumps on ‘Alternating Quarantine’ Concept to Keep Business on Track
The sensor supplier is defying recession forecasts by keeping its workers on a rotating shift model, keeping them socially distanced and avoiding Kurzarbeit, Germany’s short-term work program.
Jun 8th, 2020
Getty Images 487041639 Clinical Trial
Almac Clinical Technologies: Advanced IRT System
Simplify is a next-gen interactive response technology system that enables faster clinical trial startup processes.
Jun 8th, 2020
Zoloft
Quick Hits: FDA Says U.S. is Running Low on Anxiety Meds
A common antidepressant is in short supply as prescriptions rise in the United States.
Jun 8th, 2020
Images
CPhI Worldwide 2020 Implements new ‘Informa AllSecure Standard’
Pharma industry’s organized gathering will run new global biosafety measures to ensure the highest standards of onsite hygiene and attendee safety.
Jun 5th, 2020
How Amcor Prepared as Regions Reopen during COVID-19
OEM COVID-19 #12 - Readiness Tips as Regions Reopen
Vice president of safety shares the global policies that have helped Amcor's 35,000-plus employees return to work as safely as possible.
Jun 5th, 2020
Faceshield Mock Up Image 04
RRD Produces Face Shields to Protect Customers and Communities
Jun 5th, 2020
Adopting CDC&rsquo;s perpetual cleaning and maintenance guidelines calls for all hands on deck. Lackner pitches in on &ldquo;Gray Lighting.&rdquo;
Doing the Next Right Thing with Paperboard Packaging
Colbert Packaging operations during the pandemic—the same, but different.
Jun 4th, 2020
Healthcare Ready Logo 3x2
Healthcare Ready’s Reflections on National Unrest Amid COVID-19
'It's not a matter of choice for us, as emergency managers, to examine and address racism through our work—it's a requirement of public service.'
Jun 3rd, 2020
Headband used for face shields.
StackTeck Responds to Urgent Request for Face Shields
Stack Teck Systems has been responding to demands for increased volumes for medical applications, in one case delivering a stack mold solution in 3½ weeks for Novolex.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Joyce Fassl Photo2 Copy
Virtual Reality Is Now the Real Deal
We are fortunate to live in an era where digital communication is quick and easy, and allows some of us to keep our jobs while working at home. In the near future, remote work will not be considered working virtually.
Jun 1st, 2020
Iq Logo 1 Pos
Software Safely Manages Potentially Virus-Carrying Packaging
As the apparel retail industry opens its doors, phased re-openings hinge on a safe shopping environment. Inventory Quarantine software from Checkpoint ensures incoming inventory rests long enough to negate virus transmission on packaging.
May 29th, 2020
Jorge Izquierdo breaks down the present state of the industry, with a positive eye towards a post COVID-19 world.
OEM COVID-19 #11 - State of the Packaging & Processing Industry
PMMI's Jorge Izquierdo predicts promising times ahead for packaging and processing despite current COVID-19 climate
May 29th, 2020
Mobile Training Game
Quick Hits: Mobile Games Help Train Healthcare Workers for COVID-19
A Chicago-based studio is updating its educational mobile games to include content for coronavirus.
May 29th, 2020
The wearable Kinexon SafeTag warns the user, audibly and visually, when the physical distance with another employee has been compromised.
Technology Steps Forward for Social Distancing
As more manufacturers are allowed to resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping their workers distanced will be key to keeping them healthy. Here are some innovations to help achieve that.
May 28th, 2020
Blood Tests
Quick Hits: FDA Cracks Down on Antibody Tests
The FDA listed 28 coronavirus antibody diagnostic tests that should be removed from the market.
May 28th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 27 At 3 31 37 Pm
Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems to Host Virtual Exhibit Hall
Online showcase brings a complete packaging equipment experience directly to customers.
May 27th, 2020
Peter Buczynsky, Vice President &amp; General Manager of Pharmaworks blister packaging machinery with PPE face shield.
Packaging Industry fights Covid-19
ProMach company launches collaborative packaging industry effort to donate protective face shields
May 27th, 2020
Videoconferencing tools enable MG2 technicians to meet with customers remotely, testing machines, and running FATs.
Remote Technologies Keep Pharma Companies Operational
Equipment supplier MG2 has expanded its remote service capabilities, including wearable technologies combined with videoconferencing to perform FATs, as well as on-site repair service at its headquarters.
May 26th, 2020