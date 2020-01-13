Facing Global Climate Crisis, 5 Logistics Questions to Ask

Companies shipping products, whether temperature-controlled or not, must start evaluating alternative energy sources sooner rather than later. Could this offer a competitive advantage?

Keren Sookne
Jan 13th, 2020
Willingness to diversify fuel use can become a competitive advantage for a business.
Willingness to diversify fuel use can become a competitive advantage for a business.

As the news from climate scientists becomes more dire, cites, states and countries worldwide will continue to accelerate energy policy changes. The public has grown more active with every passing month and activists are making their voices heard in ever more disruptive ways.

If you’re shipping products—temperature-controlled or not—then you can’t afford to ignore what the coming political, energy and infrastructure changes mean to your supply chain.

Eugenio Filippi is the Head of Manufacturing at Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited in Vienna. He addressed attendees at the 2019 Cold Chain Global Forum in Boston about the looming crisis and the opportunity, with a strong disclaimer that the views he expressed are his own and not representative of his employer. 

Filippi said that pharmaceutical companies and their supply chain partners will need to start exploring alternative transportation, and push third party logistics providers (3PLs) and other shippers to start addressing the fact that moving trillions of tons of goods around the planet without reducing emissions might soon become unsustainable.

He added that regulators around the world have begun to clamp down on traditional “dirty” sources of energy.

In the slow-to-change pharmaceutical world, it’s critical to start evaluating now. “What if Amsterdam says they’re only letting electric vehicles in? Or they’ll let you deliver your product, but you have to pay an enormous fine because of your carbon footprint?” asked Filippi.

If a given government decides an arbitrary date—mere months in advance—by which you must make a certain change, it would be incredibly difficult to ensure continued supply to patients without a plan. He added, “How long does it take pharma to make a change from when we start thinking about it?”

Will we stay ahead of the curve when sweeping changes are made?

Filippi has worked for a number of years managing the cold chain of human plasma products, and has faced “repeated issues with the local residents, simply due to the fact that our neighbors do not like smelly and noisy trucks.”

Now that he’s in a manufacturing role, he said, “As a customer, my question is whether our logistics will be able to stay ahead of the curve and find better ways to move frozen goods, over the weekend or in the middle of a residential area at night, for instance, since we work 24/7.”

He explained that there are numerous reasons to change beyond personal interest in reducing fossil fuel consumption.

For some, it’s a reputation goal: a drive to be seen as an innovative company or wish to have status as a community leader with great working relationships with the local authorities. This may result in saving time and money at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, some companies are working to meet their own EHS metrics to decrease CO2 emissions, or become carbon neutral by a certain year.

Are we paying attention to transportation changes already happening?

[Editor’s note: From a personal standpoint, the difficult part of this topic is that there’s no clear magic bullet, no single technology that’s emerged as a “greenest” option. All have pros and cons. Electric vehicles may rely on natural gas and coal to charge.

It’s indescribable how transformative (fossil fuel-derived) plastics have been to the healthcare industry. While plastic continues to give us so much and save many lives, we have to look at what transportation technologies might be sustainable while we look at sustainable packaging modifications.] 

Filippi was quick to point out that he’s not personally advocating for one technology over the other, but that many cities and companies are testing out or implementing alternative transportation solutions, including: 

  • VW (which also owns Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche) predicts that by 2030, four of 10 cars it sells will be electric. “What is our 3PL doing about that if VW is racing toward this goal?” he asked.
  • The U.S. is building high-speed charging station networks. As of July, Electrify America had 251 stations installed with plans to add 235 more by the end of the 2019.
  • In Sweden, three years ago in Jan. 2017, a 2 km stretch of electrified highway was built. He explained, “It’s a test track, where you can drive an electric truck instead of diesel. This is part of new hybrid technology for vehicles.”
  • In May 2019 in Germany, they opened the first electric highway for trucks. “Trucks are guzzling ever more diesel. This is a test run of 6.2 miles,” Filippi said. Similar tests are being performed near California’s ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. “The German government spent $77 million to develop trucks that can use the system. Siemens said that a truck owner could save $22,370 on fuel over 100,000 km (62,137 miles).”

 See sidebar below on alternative systems and fuels...

Are we taking protests seriously?

 It doesn’t matter if you believe in the protestors’ missions or methods. The fact is that they are getting louder and more disruptive, and businesses have to consider how this will impact transportation on the ground as well as policy.

Pollution, and particularly our carbon footprint, is slowly but surely becoming bad for business. Extinction Rebellion was formed in the UK in 2018 and has held multiple civil disobedience protests in London calling on the UK government to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2025.

The UK recently considered whether deeper cuts are needed, and meeting net-zero emissions before 2050 would require sweeping changes beyond those already under way in energy, buildings and transport.

Is there a competitive advantage to going green?

Willingness to diversify fuel use can become a competitive advantage for a business, differentiating your brand because you hopped on early.

Filippi said, “Going green is no longer a gimmick, and there is money to be made.” And he advised that it might become a must soon if you want to be able to do business in certain markets or countries. “Do you want to be the only one not up to meet such expectations?”

For the logistics providers in the room, he asked, “Have you started looking into what might be your next competitive advantage? Is going green one of them? Maybe, maybe not. Maybe you operate in a country or a state where people do not care and you’ll be fine for the foreseeable future. But if you want to do business in Netherlands or in Austria, you’re going to have problems in the future.”

Back home in Vienna

At Takeda in Vienna, the internal engineering team has been driving around for years using electric cars that are charged at the site. “We started talking to our 3PL as we have small fleet of trucks used for sample and material transport between various locations around the Vienna plant. We might transport one box with five samples in a diesel truck. We wanted to do this with electric trucks so our neighbors don't scream at midnight if we do that.”

In the short term, Filippi thinks long-haul shipments are still the problem. One 3PL noted that they would rather ship a full load goods for 1000 kilometers in a diesel truck than drive a truck half a load of goods (with batteries occupying the other half) because at the moment, the technology isn’t there.

What’s the next step for our company?

At this point, no one can tell you the exact right solution or technology for your business. But you should begin evaluating and talking to people. A good first step is to talk to your local municipality/council. 

Filippi suggested starting the conversation with council members, explaining that you’re exploring alternative fuels, but that you need the infrastructure. “Engage your politicians to understand whether they have a plan, because you’re not working in a vacuum, and you’re not going to be able to do amazing things without the ability to charge your car or trucks.”

Recently Takeda’s EHS manager went to talk to the city of Vienna. They took the electric vehicle, but had to point out to the mayor that they didn’t have a charging station at the municipal office.

How things will go depends on the local government’s attitude. “If they’re 20 years behind you, you might have difficulties. But if they’re thinking about it as well, you might get tax breaks, collaboration, you might get something unexpected out of it,” noted Filippi.

He said not to forget that by the time the regulations come in, it’s usually pretty late to start thinking about it. 

“I’m not saying electric cars are the solution, I’m not saying you should be able to do this by 2020, what I’m saying is, I think you need to start somewhere. It may be a symbolic effort to show your neighbors that you do care, to show locals you are driving electric because you want to be one of the first companies who does that, compared to your competitors who don’t care,” he explained. 

Alternative Systems and Fuels

It’s important to consider that commercial vehicles consume as much as one-third of all motive (motion-related) fuel and are significant emissions contributors, according to the Center for American Progress. Filippi noted some alternative-powered systems and alternative fuels:

  • Electric drive trains
  • Hybrid systems (electric, hydraulic)
  • Natural gas-, biodiesel-, and propane-fueled

Meanwhile, he pointed out that an Arizona startup, Nikola Motor is betting $1.25 billion on hydrogen.

“I don't know which is right long term, but there are a lot of solutions out there and we should be looking. The momentum is picking up,” he said, though he cautioned that, “I’m not saying that one is better than the other. I do wonder about the Bolivian child who has to dig for cadmium. I’m not here to sell you electric cars,“ he remarked.

Ecpc Logo
New E-Commerce Packaging Group Aims for Two-Way Dialog With Retailers
Several big brand owners have teamed up as the E-com Packaging Council in an effort to help steer the discussions with Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others.
Dec 9th, 2019
Attilio Bellman, Director of Business Strategy for Antares Vision; Andrew Pietrangelo, President. North America for Antares Vision; Beasley Reece, CEO of NFLA; and Bart Oates, President of NFLA.
NFL Alumni Org Taps Pharma Traceability Technology for Member Outreach and Engagement
Track My Way platform provides data for ambassador and chapter membership campaigns.
Dec 4th, 2019
Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
$200 Billion Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
This alarming growth is twice the rate of the legitimate pharmaceutical market, and accounts for 2.5% of the total global pharma market.
Nov 26th, 2019
Getty Images 175139558
Case and Pallet Packaging Under A Serialization Mandate
Capturing high quality aggregation data during the case-packing and palletization operation is essential to efficient operations under a serialization mandate. And what happens when aggregation data is inaccurate?
Nov 25th, 2019
UPS and CVS partner for first residential drone deliveries for prescription medicines.
CVS and UPS Complete Their First Prescription Drone Delivery to Customers
The Nov. 1 flights included a delivery to a patient with limited mobility. Will the service boost much-needed healthcare access for rural communities?
Nov 7th, 2019
UPS to Expand Medical Drone Service to University of Utah Health
Announcement comes after UPS Flight Forward received FAA’s first Part 135 Standard approval for drone airline.
Oct 23rd, 2019
UPS, Kaiser Permanente to Develop Transport of Healthcare Supplies via Drone
UPS Flight Forward drone logistics service to support a significant U.S. healthcare provider and nonprofit health plans.
Oct 23rd, 2019
UPS Flight Forward, CVS Pharmacy to Develop Srone Delivery Applications
UPS and CVS Health have signed an agreement to develop drone delivery options. UPS is expanding drone delivery operation beyond healthcare campuses.
Oct 22nd, 2019
UPS Collaborates with AmerisourceBergen to Transport Medical Products Via Drone at Multiple U.S. Hospital Systems
Agreement marks first major drug distributor to utilize UPS Flight Forward’s unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to health centers.
Oct 22nd, 2019
UPS&apos; existing logistics program delivers medical samples via Matternet&rsquo;s unmanned drone platform at the WakeMed hospital and campus in Raleigh, NC.
UPS Plans to Deliver Prescriptions and More by Drone
Several(!) new UPS healthcare logistics initiatives include plans to create drone delivery services with AmerisourceBergen, CVS Health and Kaiser Permanente, as well as a new Healthcare and Life Sciences Unit and UPS Economy in the EU.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Sonoco ThermoSafe&apos;s Orion r Temperature Controlled Box Rental Service
Sonoco ThermoSafe: Orion r Temperature Controlled Box Rental Service
Provides one-stop rental service for any existing temperature controlled container mode and size.
Oct 14th, 2019
Aptar&apos;s Nasal Unidose Device
Aptar Pharma: Nasal Unidose Device
The device has been approved for Tosymra Sumatriptan Spray by the FDA.
Oct 8th, 2019
17th Annual Cold Chain Global Forum Coming to Boston
17th Annual Cold Chain Global Forum Coming to Boston Mid-October
Boston, Massachusetts hosts this year’s Global Forum which will emphasize practical case studies and include tours, workshops, and educational sessions to increase best practices in the cold chain world.
Oct 7th, 2019
Mike Stein
How to Optimize Your Transit Packaging
Day two PACK EXPO Innovation Stage presentation looks at “keeping your products safe and your customers happy.”
Sep 24th, 2019
White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies to be discussed at Pack Expo Las Vegas
Reusable Packaging Association Issues White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies
New report provides guidance on available and emerging technologies for the identification, monitoring and tracking of reusable transport packaging assets. A panel will introduce the white paper at Pack Expo Las Vegas.
Supplier Submitted
Sep 20th, 2019
DSCSA: Where Are We, and Where Are We Going?
DSCSA: Where Are We, and Where Are We Going?
Recapping current progress, the Nov. 2019 saleable returns deadline and the supply chain transformation expected in 2023.
Sep 17th, 2019
Patients are now a part of the supply chain.
With Patients Dispersed Around the Globe, Supply Chain Capabilities Rise to Meet Needs
In this Q&A, a logistics expert discusses how patients are now a part of the supply chain and what that means for manufacturers and logistics providers.
Sep 16th, 2019
Smart Inhalers Market Growth Expected to Skyrocket according to report
Smart Inhalers Market Growth Expected to Skyrocket
The global smart inhalers market size was valued at $34 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Sep 6th, 2019
From temperature excursions to the bioplastics market, stats from around the packaging sphere.
Healthcare Packaging by the Numbers: Summer 2019
From temperature excursions to the bioplastics market, stats from around the packaging sphere.
Sep 2nd, 2019
Provisional European Pharmapack Innovation Index
Switzerland Overtakes Germany as Europe’s Biggest Drug Delivery Innovator, with the UK and France Close Behind
As predicted by the ‘European Drug Delivery and Packaging’ report this year, data shows innovation in drug delivery is accelerating across Europe—with provisional findings from the Pharmapack Innovation Index (2020) showing that Switzerland has overtaken Germany as Europe’s most innovative drug delivery market.
Sep 2nd, 2019
More in Logistics/supply chain
Fred Hayes is director of technical services at PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
Increasing Safety Awareness in Maintenance
The most important thing is to identify hazards, and hazards must be identified before you can analyze them.
Aug 21st, 2019
Reed-Lane&apos;s vial and ampule kitting room
Reed-Lane Opens Cold Chain Room for Vial and Ampoule Kitting
New facet to Contract Packager’s growing Cold Storage capabilities helps expand service offerings into biopharma sector.
Aug 16th, 2019
Aptar Pharma&apos;s Unidose Powder System
Aptar’s Nasal Unidose Device Approved by US FDA for First Needle-Free Rescue Treatment for Severe Hypoglycemia
The combination product avoids time-consuming assembly for quick emergency treatment.
Aug 15th, 2019
2019 Biopharma Cold Chain Logistics Survey results on cold chain challenges
As Temperature-Controlled Product Growth Surges Ahead, Distribution Ranges Increase
Survey depicts three key trends for biopharma—increasing quality demands, expanding distribution range, and optimizing total cost of ownership. 44.6% respondents reported multiple temperature excursions per year.
Aug 12th, 2019
HDA and Deloitte&apos;s The Role of Distributors in the US Health Care Industry
Report: The Core and Value-Added Services Pharmaceutical Distributors Deliver in U.S. Healthcare
Distributors provide between $33–$53 billion in cost savings annually to the pharmaceutical industry. A new report highlights trends including consolidation, personalized medicine and more.
Aug 6th, 2019
Medical Marijuana / Image: Patch
Long Island Patients Get Same-Day Medical Marijuana Delivery
Vireo Health announced it will be the first company to offer same-day delivery service for medical marijuana.
Jul 25th, 2019
PocketPills Online Pharmacy PocketPacks
Canadian Online Pharmacy Boosts Patient Adherence, Reduces Packaging Waste
The company uses a simple packaging system, able to deliver most drugs, and provides free shipping of packs with easy, detailed instructions, as well as regular consultations to improve patient experience.
Jul 22nd, 2019
CMA CGM Launches Reefer Pharma Division for the Temperature-Controlled Transportation of Pharmaceutical Products
CMA CGM is a global transporter of refrigerated containers with a fleet of 385,000 TEU.
Supplier Submitted
May 31st, 2019
Theft and Sabotage in the Supply Chain is Big Business
Theft and Sabotage in the Supply Chain is Big Business
Supply chain theft is estimated at $35-40 billion per year in the US, and today’s threats to the commercial supply chain are different than those of the past. Logistics companies are perfect targets, and those that aren’t aware of the changes are more likely to fall prey.
May 9th, 2019
Drone Vaccine Delivery / Image: BBC
Ghana Now Houses the Largest Drone Delivery Network for Vaccines
With help from the Vaccine Alliance, Ghana just launched a drone network that will serve up to 12 million people.
May 8th, 2019
Vaccines rendered ineffective or questionable can undermine public trust. Ensuring proper cold chain transport and storage is a key piece of the puzzle.
Vaccine Storage Temperatures Come into Question
Vaccines rendered ineffective or questionable can undermine public trust. Ensuring proper cold chain transport and storage is a key piece of the puzzle.
May 1st, 2019
Malaria Vaccine / Image: Scientist Magazine
First Country to Immunize Against Malaria: Malawi
The East African country has become the first to immunize children against the mosquito-spread disease.
Apr 30th, 2019