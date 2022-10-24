Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Recycle-ready Monomaterial Sachets

Among a range of sustainable packaging options, Constantia Flexibles is featuring its Perpetua Alta stickpack at PACK EXPO International (Booth W-15031) in the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion.

Keren Sookne
Constantia Flexibles PERPETUA ALTA stickpack.
Offering a new monomaterial sachet that provides barrier properties, Constantia Flexibles' Perpetua ALTA is based on polypropylene (PP), is recyclable, and has a high chemical resistance to pharmaceutical products. It is suited to packaging demanding products in both the pharmaceutical and food industries. Compared to conventional laminates, it is lighter, has higher efficiency, and offers optimal protection against oxygen, water vapor, and light.

Applications for the sachet include powders, dissolvable products, and liquids. As Constantia’s Mary Jo Keegan explained at the booth, the system can be designed to be child-resistant. Runability has been favorable on customers’ machines. This can be a critical attribute as brand owners look to accommodate more sustainable packaging without the purchase of new machines. Both the Perpetua and the Perpetua Alta lines can accommodate flexo and rotogravure printing, and depending on the application, complex laser openings.

In addition to the Perpetua innovations, Constantia Flexibles is presenting its established product lines at PACK EXPO International. Further high-performance packaging for different applications, such as oral, injectable, or pulmonary administration, can be found at the Constantia Flexibles Booth W-15031.

 

