Bringing Sustainability to Life

Industry insiders discuss the three Cs of sustainable healthcare packaging: commitment, circularity, and cost.

Cindy H. Dubin
Sep 22, 2025
There is a rising demand from both consumers and healthcare professionals for packaging that combines functionality with sustainability.
Sustainable packaging manufacturers are increasingly allocating resources to research and development aimed at addressing the challenges of producing environmentally responsible packaging solutions. There is a rising demand from both consumers and healthcare professionals for packaging that combines functionality with sustainability. In response, industry players are prioritizing the development of pharmaceutical packaging that reduces environmental impact and enhances recyclability, including the integration of recycled plastics and glass, according to a new study by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. These efforts have prompted industry analysts to put a value of $372 billion on the global sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market by 2034.1

Commitments Should be Realistic

“Such commitments to sustainability, which used to be largely aspirational in nature, are becoming grounded strategies, backed by the necessary scientific and engineering resources, and tied to key performance indicators for success,” says Ryan Stolzenbach, program manager, Sustainability, Global Packaging, AbbVie. 

For example, AbbVie was actively working toward sustainable packaging solutions as part of its broader environmental sustainability initiatives to have 100% of its packaging recyclable or made from recycled content by 2025. Stolzenbach says those metrics were definitely more aspirational in nature. 

“They were primarily designed to kick-start our sustainability journey before we had a firm grasp of what would be required to achieve that goal. AbbVie is now taking action with new targets in mind, and with systems and grounded strategies being put in place across the organization to support and ensure a continuing trend of success,” he explains.

At the core of global consumer healthcare company Opella’s (formerly part of Sanofi) commitment is achieving global B Corp Certification. The certification follows an intensive four-year transformation effort, during which Opella has redefined its approach to sustainability, innovation, and governance in all countries across its global operations. 

Achieving B Corp Certification — a first for a large, global consumer healthcare company — is a recognition of our strategic commitment to long-term impact and reinforces our Sustainable Care Pledge, which guides how we innovate and operate and our focus on making self-care simple, trusted, and sustainable,” says Arnaud Constant, global packaging innovation head at Opella. As of 2024, 97% of Opella’s paper-based packaging comes from certified or recycled materials.

At Opella we believe there is a lot that can be done,” he adds. “Self-care has a critical role to play in advancing the sustainability of health systems by supporting healthier populations, easing pressure on healthcare systems, and helping reduce the environmental footprint of care delivery. This certification is only the start of a longer journey.”

Opella will re-certify its B Corp Certification every three years and is prioritizing specific programs, such as circularity.

Embedding Circularity

Constant says that Opella’s approach to sustainable packaging is built on the eco-design and circularity: remove,  reduce, reuse, replace, and recycle. To achieve this, the company is focused on minimizing material usage, phasing out virgin plastic in favor of bio-sourced alternatives, and designing recyclable-ready packaging, including programs on blister.

“These principles are at the heart of our sustainability roadmap as we work to eliminate waste from our manufacturing site processes while reducing the environmental impact of our product lifecycles,” he says.

What is needed to ensure a successful circularity/takeback program are environmentally responsible materials.What is needed to ensure a successful circularity/takeback program are environmentally responsible materials.Getty imagesConstant points to Opella’s partnership with TerraCycle as an example of how waste is being eliminated, and how circularity is being embedded across the lifecycle of its products. The partnership offers consumers a solution for recycling hard-to-recycle packaging. Launched in 2021 with just two of its brands, the program expanded in 2024 to cover Opella’s entire portfolio of brands sold in North America. Through the program, consumers can sign up online, collect used product packaging, and ship it directly to TerraCycle. There, the materials are sorted and transformed into durable new items – such as storage containers, shipping pallets, or outdoor furniture – keeping valuable resources in use and out of landfills.

“This initiative reflects our belief that sustainability should be practical, participatory, and built into the everyday experience of our brands,” says Constant.

