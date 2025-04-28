MSU School of Packaging to Lead New NSF-Funded Center For Packaging End-of-Life Solutions

The new Center for Plastic, Paper, and Hybrid Packaging End-of-Life Solutions (C3PS) will explore novel solutions to the challenges posed by plastic and plastic-coated paper waste.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Apr 28, 2025
The C3PS mission is centered on collaboration across the packaging value chain, tapping into the expertise of 24 cross-disciplinary faculty members from eight U.S. universities.
Michigan State University

Key Takeaways:

·     Plastics account for 30% of all healthcare waste.

·      The new Center for Plastic, Paper and Hybrid Packaging End-of-Life Solutions (C3PS) will explore novel solutions to the challenges posed by plastic and plastic-coated paper waste.

·      C3PS will work to address the end-of-life issues associated with packaging materials through pre-competitive research that will strengthen U.S. manufacturers on the global stage.

The United States produces approximately 40 million tons of plastic waste annually, much of it in the form of packaging materials – and current data suggests that only around 5% of plastic waste is recycled. Nearly 40% of plastic waste in the U.S. comes from packaging, contributing to pollution, landfill, and the spread of micro- and nano-plastics.

The volume of plastics used in healthcare is not known, but in studies from a number of different countries and settings, the National Library of Medicine estimates that plastics account for 30% of all healthcare waste. Given that the U.S. produces around 5.9 million tons of medical waste per year, this suggests that around 1.7 million tons of this will be plastics.

Supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) with an initial five-year grant, the Michigan State University School of Packaging (SoP) has launched the new Center for Plastic, Paper and Hybrid Packaging End-of-Life Solutions (C3PS) to explore novel solutions to the challenges posed by plastic and plastic-coated paper waste. C3PS will work to address the end-of-life issues associated with packaging materials through pre-competitive research that will strengthen U.S. manufacturers on the global stage.

Michigan State University School of Packaging
The C3PS mission is centered on collaboration across the packaging value chain, tapping into the expertise of 24 cross-disciplinary faculty members from eight U.S. universities.
