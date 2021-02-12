COVID-19 Vaccine Transportation Partnership

Sofrigam and Logmore join forces to create smart temperature-controlled packaging.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Feb 12th, 2021

As public and private organizations around the world struggle with lost COVID-19 vaccine doses, Sofrigam and Logmore partner up to save vaccines from spoiling with smart temperature-controlled packaging.

The transportation and distribution of the much sought-after COVID-19 vaccines has caused significant challenges all over the world after its first release in late December 2020. The challenging requirements for these highly temperature sensitive vaccines caused inevitable product loss (these temperature controlled vaccines cause regular waste), as authorities from the United States to India report unexpectedly high numbers of spoiled vaccines.

“Mismanaging the cold chain leads to regular and significant waste of medication”. Sofrigam, a 40-year veteran in the development of qualified pharmaceutical transport solutions has based their operations on those words, building solutions to minimize medical waste.

To mitigate product loss that is currently experienced on a global scale, Sofrigam is now expanding their line of product services to develop qualified smart packaging transport systems for use in pharmaceutical logistics.The challenges in transporting and distributing the vaccines has come as no surprise to cold chain logistics professionals. While only the Pfizer vaccine requires a steady deep freeze temperature of -70°C maintained with dry ice, the competing vaccines all need to stay in -20°C freeze as well.

“The volume is unprecedented. To achieve global herd immunity, the world needs at least 15 billion doses of vaccines. That would be in an ideal world without any vaccines wasted at all. It’s absolutely crucial to minimize the amount of waste,” says Erik Lehikoinen, global SVP of sales at Logmore. Lehikoinen has a background in container logistics.

Global cold chain infrastructure could hardly support the volume of vaccine deployment at the end of 2020. Organizations throughout the cold chain and logistic spectrum had invested heavily in meeting this critical moment for present and future vaccine deployment while simultaneously trying to sustain the usual cold chain demand from transporting food, chemicals, and other pharmaceutical products.

”Partnering with Logmore is the logical continuation of our promise to our customers and the end user. Our mission is to offer stakeholders within the medical and health sector peace of mind regarding vaccine efficacy while meeting global demands for Covid-19 vaccination initiatives," says Laurence Labranque, VP at Sofrigam.

COVID-19 Vaccine Transportation Partnership
Sofrigam and Logmore join forces to create smart temperature-controlled packaging.
Feb 12th, 2021
Abb Robot Studio Braking Distance I
ABB Upgrades RobotStudio to Include Robot Braking Distance Simulator
ABB's RobotStudio offline programming and simulation software has been upgraded with a new virtual robot braking distance function designed to create an exact simulation of the real-world stopping distance of a robot.
Feb 11th, 2021
Stevanato Group is also adopting a personalized after-sales approach designed to better address the full life cycle of its range of equipment.
Stevanato Group Launches Global Network After-sales Service Offering for Technologies and Manufacturing Equipment
Offering includes full lifecycle management via the newly established SG after-sales department, with customized ongoing customer service that also leverages digital technologies.
Feb 10th, 2021
Spee Dee Cannabis
Cannabis Packaging System
Spee-Dee’s automated cannabis jar filling system can fill up to 40 jars/min per. A dual tare gross weighing system checks jar tare weight and gross weight at high speeds.
Feb 10th, 2021
Pro Mach Pharma Adam Rosenthal
ProMach Appoints Director of Pharma Marketing
Adam Rosenthal was appointed to the new position of Director of Marketing, Pharma business line for ProMach.
Feb 9th, 2021
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Jan 7th, 2021
SS-SEN-110 Wireless Sub-Zero Temperature Sensor
Swift Sensors: Sub-Zero Temperature Sensor for COVID-19 Vaccine Monitoring and Storage
24/7 cloud-based wireless monitoring ensures vaccines are stored throughout the cold chain in the required sub-zero temperature ranges down to -100°C.
Feb 4th, 2021
Erik Bronander
NCC Strengthens Business Development Team
Erik Bronander was hired to lead NCC Automated Systems’ business development team. His main objective will be to develop a new business unit focused around complete nutraceutical packaging lines.
Feb 4th, 2021
Human Factors Plus Logo
Noble Launches Human Factors Engineering Services to Support Product Development and FDA Approval of Med Devices and Combination Products
Human Factors Plus (HF+) is an extension of the company's understanding of the patient experience when it comes to self-administering drug therapies.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Applied Robotics Flexible Smart Gripper
Gripper Allows Intelligent, Precise Handling of Delicate Objects
Is available in two- and four-finger configurations
Feb 3rd, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 02 03 At 8 33 24 Am
International Trade Body Warns Over Latest COVID-19 Counterfeiting Scam
News that people are being duped into buying fake COVID-19 tests reinforces the urgent need for manufacturers and law enforcement agencies to step up anti-counterfeiting measures including product security devices, they warn.
Feb 3rd, 2021
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Jan 7th, 2021
Pro Mach Logo 600b0fdbdf105
ProMach Acquires Serpa Packaging Solutions
The acquisition of Serpa Packaging Solutions expands ProMach’s secondary packaging solutions for pharmaceutical applications and enhances its turnkey line integration capabilities.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Novartis Signs Agreement to Provide Manufacturing Capacity for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
First of multiple agreements being explored by Novartis to leverage manufacturing capacity and capabilities to address pandemic, supporting global supply of COVID-19 vaccine
Feb 2nd, 2021
Marchesini
Marchesini Group: Continuous Motion Cartoner
Continuous motion high speed horizontal cartoner is designed for life science applications.
Feb 1st, 2021
Ab Brand 16
AmerisourceBergen Unveils Evolved Global Brand
New branding designed to reflect the company’s mission to drive growth through innovation and consistent pursuit to create healthier futures.
Jan 30th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 01 29 At 12 39 57 Pm
Civica to Build an Essential Medicines Manufacturing Facility in Virginia
The new facility, part of a partnership with Virginia-based Phlow Corp., will employ more than 180 people and will help ensure a safe, stable, and affordable supply of essential generic medicines for U.S. patients.
Jan 30th, 2021
Aphena Op Cookeville 200302 214
Aphena’s 500,000-Square-Foot Expansion in Tennessee Nears Completion
Facility includes 10 high-speed bottling lines to start.
Jan 29th, 2021
The Syringe-Closure-Wrap label for prefilled syringes irreversibly indicates any first opening and thus enhances user certainty and patient safety.
Schreiner MediPharm: First-Opening Indication Label for Pre-Filled Syringes
Jan 27th, 2021
Chad Tyler
Pharmaworks Appoints Director of Sales
Chad Tyler was appointed Director of Sales for Pharmaworks, part of ProMach Pharma Solutions.
Jan 27th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Gregg Olah has joined LLFlex’s Packaging Segment sales team as Director of Sales—Hampden, industry veteran Alan Lake has joined LLFlex’s Packaging Segment sales team as Business Development Manager and Balla Murillo also has joined LLFlex as a Business Development Manager.
LLFlex Hires Three New Executives for Packaging Segment
Industry veterans join LLFlex’s expanding packaging footprint following major acquisition & new North Carolina manufacturing facility.
Jan 21st, 2021
World Star Award 01
Placon Steps into 2021 with WorldStar Award
Placon has been announced as WorldStar award winner in the medical and pharmaceutical category for the second consecutive year.
Jan 20th, 2021
Ben Stoller
Reusable Packaging Association Announces New Board Leadership for 2021
The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announces new executive committee members and additions to its board of directors.
Jan 19th, 2021
Pr Heatand Control Ceia 3 New Models 01152021
CEIA: Three Metal Detection Systems for the Pharmaceutical Industry
Heat and Control strategic partner, CEIA, has released new pharmaceutical metal detection systems to further enhance inspection and quality control.
Jan 15th, 2021
Unknown
Shemesh Automation Purchases U.S. Facility
Shemesh Automation responded to the growth in its U.S. customer-base with the purchase of a new facility in Green Bay, Wis. It will serve as headquarters for its new subsidiary, Shemesh USA Inc.
Jan 14th, 2021
Iiagpr 559w
Ion Air Gun
Exair's patented Intellistat handheld ion air gun is designed to eliminate static in clean processes or sensitive assembly work such as scientific and electronic test facilities, laboratories, and clean rooms.
Jan 13th, 2021
Sirius100 Full Machine
P-s Labeler
Accraply introduces the Sirius 100 cost-effective p-s labeling machine for fast-moving, highly flexible production lines. It is designed to minimize downtime with toolless changeovers.
Jan 13th, 2021
Paul Swietlinski
JLS Adds National Sales Manager in Canada
JLS Automation strengthened its sales team for the Canadian market with the addition of Paul Swietlinski as National Sales Manager—Canada.
Jan 7th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 01 06 At 10 29 03 Am
Cold Chain Technologies Introduces Storage Solutions to Ensure Proper Temperature Controls For Covid-19 Vaccines, Supporting “Last Mile” Delivery
CCT Puts Its 50-Plus Years’ Experience Safeguarding Biomedical Products in Transit to Work to Aid Massive COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Effort.
Jan 6th, 2021
Spindles
Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Completes Investment in AWT Labels & Packaging
“We are thrilled to partner with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners as we enter our next phase of growth...'
Jan 4th, 2021
Linkedin Pat Chambliss 386 004 280x275
Nelipak Appoints Pat Chambliss as Chief Executive Officer; Roger Prevot to continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors
Nelipak® Corporation (“Nelipak”), a global provider of rigid and flexible packaging for the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors, announced today that Pat Chambliss has been named the company’s Chief Executive Officer.
Jan 4th, 2021
School Of Cool Image
Pelican BioThermal Launches 'School of Cool' for Customers and Distributors
New training resource meets the growing need for virtual programming and on-demand offerings for global network.
Dec 28th, 2020