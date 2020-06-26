Dedicated Inspection Suite to Optimize ECL Production

Luminer has inaugurated 7,000 sq ft of inspection space at its primary manufacturing facility will include a new back-number system and a third 100% inspection platform that will address the particular needs of extended content labels.

Jun 26th, 2020
Luminer Ecl
Luminer

Luminer—a labeling solution provider specializing in extended content labels (ECLs) for pharmaceutical ethical and over-the-counter (OTC) packaging, clinical trials, and various other narrow web applications for the cosmetics, food and beverage, and chemicals sectors—has streamlined its product inspection capabilities by introducing a dedicated 7,000 sq ft inspection suite at its primary manufacturing facility in Lakewood, N.J. The quality management segregation also comes with an infrastructure investment: a third 100% inspection platform and a back-number validation system.

The dedicated space will further improve Luminer’s comprehensive quality management processes. In particular, it is designed to optimize QA/QC oversight for the company’s specialty ECLs. Due to their inherently stacked, page-over-page nature, ECLs pose unique inspection challenges requiring niche-specific solutions.

Luminer provides 100% label inspection—a must for its broad set of pharma customers. For ECLs, this entails a complex process that involves, among other extra steps, precision vision systems inspecting individual sheets prior to folding, glue line monitoring to ensure all ECL pages are affixed properly and in correct order, and final inspection initiatives such as thickness monitoring to confirm label-on-label mounting veracity.

Luminer’s addition of a back-number validation system provides additional assurance for pharma customers by helping to ensure labels are matched to their proper individual packages. Among other benefits, this helps simplify the label application process and, for prescription products, lends to easier compliance with unit-level serialization requirements.

“The new inspection suite helps reinforce Luminer as a medium-sized label manufacturer with big-shop production and quality control capabilities,” said Tom Spina, president and CEO of Luminer. “Extended content labels especially demand a thorough, multi-step inspection process. The dedicated quality management space and new infrastructure will further streamline our workflow, expediting turnaround time from initial quote to production to delivery.”

Luminer recently incorporated a new ECL production line, a seven-figure investment that doubled its ECL manufacturing capacity. The new line’s exemplary production speeds foster both efficiency and cost-effectiveness, ROIs that Luminer will be able to pass on to customers.


