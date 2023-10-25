Wireless Brain Implant for Home-Based Neuromodulation

According to a recent IEEE Spectrum article, researchers have introduced a minimally invasive at-home neurostimulation device that combines the advantages of deep brain stimulation and transcranial magnetic stimulation. The tiny implant is positioned just above the brain's protective dura mater, which surrounds the brain. Patients undergo a 30-minute procedure to have the implant placed and subsequently use a wearable headset for power transmission and treatment instructions. The novel wireless power delivery system is made possible by a magnetic field emitter in the headset and a magnetoelectric material within the implant that transforms magnetic field vibrations into electricity.

Initial experiments have shown promise, with the implant successfully stimulating the motor cortex of a human volunteer, but the real potential lies in treating conditions like depression, making it a notable advancement in neuromodulation therapy. Clinical trials are on the horizon, with the prospect of expanding its application to various neuropsychiatric disorders beyond the motor cortex, including obsessive-compulsive disorder, addiction, Alzheimer's, and PTSD.