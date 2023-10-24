New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Are UV Germicidal Lights Silent Pollutants?

A new MIT study suggests surprising side effects of UV germicidal lights.

Tim Hayes
Oct 24, 2023
Uv Light
UV Light

According to a recent TECHWAI article, ultraviolet germicidal lights, vital in battling diseases like COVID-19, can inadvertently produce indoor air pollutants. While newer UV lights that emit at 222 nanometers are considered safe, MIT's research reveals that they can set off chemical reactions leading to harmful compounds indoors. UV light, when interacting with oxygen in the air, creates ozone, which can be a health hazard. It also triggers oxidation reactions, producing potent oxidizers known as OH radicals. 

These radicals, when they react with volatile organic compounds found in indoor settings, generate harmful oxidized volatile organic compounds. These compounds can accumulate indoors due to limited ventilation, indicating the need for balanced use of UV lights alongside proper ventilation, rather than replacing it. Further research is needed to confirm these findings in real-world indoor settings.

Related Stories
Bionics Institute
Quick Hits
Revolutionary Bionic Hand Fuses with Bones and Nerves
Vuse
Quick Hits
FDA Bans Vuse Alto E-Cigarette Flavors in Youth Vaping Crackdown
Violette Paragas, E Genesis
Quick Hits
Monkey Lives with Pig Kidney for Over 2 Years
Teresa Crawford
Quick Hits
FDA Warns Against Misuse of Ketamine for Psychiatric Treatment
Top Stories
Companies of varying size are finding incentives to outsource logistics based on their unique challenges.
Business Intelligence
CPGs Outsource Logistics for Flexibility and Scalability
About half of CPG direct-to-consumer shipping is being outsourced, and companies are finding a host of benefits from these services.
Getty Pharma Dscsa
Traceability/Serialization
Op-ed: Collaboration Is Critical for DSCSA Stabilization
Ista Pharma Committee Annual Technical Exchange
Cold Chain/Temperature Control
ISTA Pharma Committee Hosting Annual Technical Exchange
Haleon%20 Blister%20 Collective Small
Package Design
Haleon and Bayer Join New Blister Sustainability Initiative
On The Rise Awards New2023
PMMI News
PMMI Honors Rising Stars of Packaging and Processing
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Vial Blinding Labels For Clinical Trials
Vial Blinding Labels for Clinical Trials
Schreiner MediPharm’s vial blinding labels neutralize trial samples, masking color discrepancies between liquid active drugs and placebos while allowing for easy fill level determination.
Antimicrobial Compounds
Reusable Shipping Container
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »