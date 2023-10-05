New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

FDA Updates Ozempic Label with Intestinal Blockage Warning

Approved for diabetes but not weight control, Ozempic is under scrutiny by the FDA for links to gastrointestinal issues.

Tim Hayes
Oct 5, 2023
Ozempic
Ozempic

The weight loss drug Ozempic has taken the world by storm, but using a drug developed for diabetes for weight control is proving to have unexpected consequences. According to a recent diaTribe Learn article, the FDA has issued a warning for the drug due to reports of intestinal blockages (ileus) associated with its use. Ileus is a severe gastrointestinal condition where the intestines fail to contract and move waste properly, and about 20 cases, including two deaths, have been linked to Ozempic use. The FDA added a warning to the drug's label, although a direct causal link between Ozempic and ileus has not been established.

Other diabetes drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro already carry warnings for intestinal blockages. Wegovy and Ozempic both contain semaglutide, but only Wegovy is FDA-approved for weight loss. Mounjaro, a new medication, is also seeking FDA approval for weight management. Reports of stomach paralysis potentially linked to Ozempic have also surfaced, though this connection remains unconfirmed.

Related Stories
Invitae Kit
Quick Hits
FDA Approves First Blood Test for Hereditary Cancers
Pexels Pixabay 40795
Quick Hits
Can Spider Venom Solve ED?
Ucsf
Quick Hits
Implantable Bioreactor Advances Artificial Kidney Development
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Quick Hits
Neuralink Seeks Participants in Human Trials
Top Stories
New PCR Child Guard closure and bio-based closure to enable circular economy.
PELV 2023
PCR and Bio-based Closures for Circular Flexible Packaging
Partnership previews upcoming sustainable packaging to enable circular economy at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023.
The system has a customized mounting setup to be placed above vibratory rails or tracks and can be trained to recognize good product visual cues of the recipes created and added to the system’s repertoire.
Inspection
Scanware Electronic Showcases New Vision Inspection System
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Ep 132
Podcasts
unPACKed podcast: Must See Technology and Trends
New Combination Scale
PELV 2023
New Combination Scale
Cobot, Map Gas Flush, And Heat Sealer Combine For Cost Effective Stand Up Pouch Closing System
PELV 2023
Cobot, MAP/Gas Flush, and Heat Sealer Combine for Cost-Effective Stand-up Pouch Closing System
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Solvay Diofan Ultra436
PVDC Coating Solution
Solvay Diofan® Ultra736 PVDC coating solution provides an ultra-high water vapor barrier with excellent thermoformability, unlocking the potential to design thinner, more sustainable blister films.
Continuous Inkjet Printers
Syringe Label
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »