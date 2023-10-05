FDA Updates Ozempic Label with Intestinal Blockage Warning

The weight loss drug Ozempic has taken the world by storm, but using a drug developed for diabetes for weight control is proving to have unexpected consequences. According to a recent diaTribe Learn article, the FDA has issued a warning for the drug due to reports of intestinal blockages (ileus) associated with its use. Ileus is a severe gastrointestinal condition where the intestines fail to contract and move waste properly, and about 20 cases, including two deaths, have been linked to Ozempic use. The FDA added a warning to the drug's label, although a direct causal link between Ozempic and ileus has not been established.

Other diabetes drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro already carry warnings for intestinal blockages. Wegovy and Ozempic both contain semaglutide, but only Wegovy is FDA-approved for weight loss. Mounjaro, a new medication, is also seeking FDA approval for weight management. Reports of stomach paralysis potentially linked to Ozempic have also surfaced, though this connection remains unconfirmed.