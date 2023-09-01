Expect innovation in packaging solutions for life sciences
Be wowed by packaging and supply chain solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Register now

Bariatric Surgery Linked to 25% Lower Cancer Risk

A study investigated the impact of bariatric surgery on cancer risk and mortality rates, revealing promising results.

Tim Hayes
Sep 1, 2023
Pexels Towfiqu Barbhuiya 9927899
Towfiqu Barbhuiya

A recent Medical News Today article discussed a study that suggests individuals who undergo bariatric surgery for weight loss may experience a 25% reduction in cancer risk and a 43% decrease in mortality. Obesity is associated with a higher risk of certain cancers, including breast and colorectal cancer, and around 21% of U.S. deaths in 2019 were cancer-related.

The research examined data from 21,837 patients who had undergone bariatric surgery compared to a control group with similar characteristics. The surgery options included gastric bypass, gastric banding, sleeve gastrectomy, and duodenal switch. The findings highlighted that individuals who underwent bariatric surgery were significantly less likely to develop cancer compared to the control group. Women, in particular, experienced a 41% reduction in obesity-related cancers and a 47% reduction in overall cancer mortality. 

The study, however, emphasizes that further research is required to fully understand the underlying mechanisms and to establish a definitive cause-and-effect relationship between bariatric surgery and reduced cancer risk.

Related Stories
Mit
Quick Hits
This Smart Bra Monitors for Breast Cancer
Ap Photo:mark J Terrill
Quick Hits
FDA and CDC Prepare for Fall Vaccine Campaign
Getty Images 82633841 5e7ce34b6626f png
Quick Hits
FDA Panel Rejects Medtronic Blood Pressure Device
Pexels Karolina Grabowska 6660871
Quick Hits
FDA Warns Against Use of Contaminated Eye Drops
Top Stories
Packaging EPR laws have been passed in four states, with more likely to come.
Business Intelligence
Outlook of Extended Producer Responsibility Legislation
Packaging stakeholders should take part in extended producer responsibility legislation development to ensure long-term efficiency.
The newly revised ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2023 safety standard prioritizes user safety and industrial advancements.
PMMI News
PMMI Releases Newly Revised ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2023 Safety Standard
Cencora Logo Standard Blue
Logistics/Supply Chain
AmerisourceBergen Corporation Renamed as Cencora
Fda Building
Regulatory
FDA Extends Enhanced Drug Distribution Security Requirements Deadline
Unknown
PMMI News
Association Partner Program Shows There’s Strength in Numbers at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Discover the Latest Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Be wowed by cutting-edge packaging and supply chain solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!
Register today!
Discover the Latest Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Anritsu Ssv Checkweigher With Timing Screw
Checkweighing System
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6163! The Anritsu SSV checkweigher with a timing screw controls the challenges that exist with small-diameter bottles.
Robotic Unscrambler
Bulk Material Feeder
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »