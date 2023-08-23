Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Prepare to be wowed by life sciences packaging and supply chain solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Register now for $30!

FDA Cracks Down on Integra LifeSciences

After a voluntary recall and production halt, the agency is accusing the company of inadequate response measures.

Tim Hayes
Aug 23, 2023
2 Getty Images 523104304
Getty Images

Despite a voluntary recall of regenerative tissue technologies and a production halt at its Boston facility, Integra LifeSciences is facing continued regulatory issues, according to a recent FierceBiotech article. An FDA warning letter, dated July 17th,  and recently made public, acknowledges Integra's attempts to address problems but finds them inadequate. Key concerns revolve around the handling of faulty products. The FDA noted a case where the company released a lot of Durepair collagen matrix without conducting a proper investigation, even though tests showed high levels of bacterial endotoxin. While Integra blamed the abnormal results on a transcription error, the FDA criticized the company's processes to prevent the release of non-conforming products.

The FDA emphasized that failure to address the outlined issues could lead to further regulatory actions, including seizure, injunction, and civil money penalties. The letter also suggested the listed issues may point to more serious issues within Integra's manufacturing and quality control systems. Integra's subsequent recall and production halt followed consultations with the FDA and an internal investigation, indicating levels of endotoxins above permitted limits. 

Related Stories
Pexels Ekaterina Bolovtsova 6077326
Quick Hits
Court Ruling Raises Concerns About FDA Authority
University Of Ottawa
Quick Hits
Shining a Light on Corneal Healing
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 36 Pm
Quick Hits
AI Model Determines Tumor Origin for Targeted Treatment
Sequel
Quick Hits
Sequel's New Tampon Design Gains FDA Clearance
Top Stories
Packaging Robotics: ESS Technologies’ TaskMate Robotic Systems Blister Loader
Automation/Robotics
Pharmaceutical Industry Enlists Packaging Robotics
Two new robotic pick-and-place systems for pharmaceutical applications use a cobot and a 6-axis robot, respectively, to load blisters and to cap primary aseptic pharma packs.
Ppwln Pelv
PMMI News
Manjit Minhas to be Keynote Speaker at PPWLN Event at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Repackaging medicines for travel can result in serious holdups.
Adherence/Delivery
Pharma Packaging Expert Warns Against TikTok Tic Tac Travel Hack
AI in packaging market report
Logistics/Supply Chain
AI in Packaging to Reach $6 Billion by the End of 2033
Un Pac Ked Podcast Pack Expo Las Vegas
PELV 2023
unPACKed podcast: A Sneak Peek at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!
Register now and save!
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
VMI Trilab pilot vacuum homogenizer
Mixing Solutions
See them at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6739! VMI mixers and mixing systems are designed for lab and large-scale production in the healthcare industry.
Hygienic Robots
Full-Size Funnel
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »