FDA Clears New Menopause Drug

According to a recent USA Today article, the FDA has approved Veozah, a drug developed by Astellas Pharma, to treat menopause symptoms. Veozah is a once-a-day pill that has been found to significantly reduce hot flashes and night sweats associated with menopause by blocking a chemical called neurokinin B (NKB) in the brain, which regulates body temperature. This drug is intended to replace traditional hormonal therapies that aren’t suitable for all patients, especially those with certain health conditions.

The drug carries a warning about potential liver damage, and patients need to be screened and monitored for safety. A one-month supply costs $550, which may be a barrier to access for some patients.