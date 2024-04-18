The fully automated Versynta microBatch production cell with gloveless isolator and integrated air treatment is designed for highly potent drugs for small patient groups.

Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva) is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that specializes in accelerating drug-device combination production from ideation to commercialization for aseptic fill-finish products. Kindeva serves drug-delivery formats for drug administration, ranging from pulmonary & nasal and injectable to transdermal and intradermal delivery.

This CDMO has a comprehensive suite of large-scale vial, syringe, and cartridge isolator filling lines that have been beneficial to its customers, but Kindeva has been on the search for machinery that would allow the company to offer greater flexibility by rapidly adding clinical development and small-scale commercial GMP filling capacity.

Kindeva has found its solution through a partnership with Syntegon, a machine, system, and service provider for both the pharmaceutical and food & beverage spaces. The solution Syntegon has presented to Kindeva is its newly developed Versynta microBatch production cell.

The Versynta microBatch is a full automated and robotic system that is designed to be highly flexible and allow the processing of aseptic and high-potency batches for very small batch sizes. Syntegon assures that the machine has a fast batch-to-batch changeover rate and minimized production loss through this fully integrated machine and isolator.

“It is [Syntegon’s] ability to partner that has really made this an ideal collaboration for Kindeva,” says David Stevens, Kindeva global chief commercial officer. “Versynta microBatch provides agility, best-in-class automation, and sterility assurance that meets our patient safety and regulatory compliance objectives which we believe sets the standard for CDMOs.”

Read more about the case study from Syntegon.



