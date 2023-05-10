New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Smart Toilet Seat Monitors Heart Health. Wait, What?

The smart toilet seat monitors vitals and has other features like a scale, urine analyzer, and stool analysis.

Tim Hayes
May 10, 2023
Casana
Casana

According to a recent MPR article, Casana Care has received FDA clearance for its smart toilet seat, called the Heart Seat, which is designed to monitor the user's heart health by measuring key vital signs, including heart rate, blood pressure, and cardiac output. It also boasts other features like an electronic scale, a urine analyzer, and a stool analysis tool.

The device is non-invasive and can collect and transmit data wirelessly to a mobile app for tracking and sharing with healthcare providers. The Heart Seat is expected to be particularly beneficial to people with cardiovascular disease who need to monitor their heart health closely. With this clearance, Casana is offering an innovative and potentially valuable tool for folks to monitor and improve cardiovascular health. The device is expected to be available to consumers in the near future.

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 43 12 Pm
Quick Hits
FDA Approves World’s First RSV Vaccine
Linköping University
Quick Hits
New Bandage Changes Color in Case of Infection
Screenshot 2023 04 28 At 3 35 50 Pm
Quick Hits
Diabetes Drug Seeks Approval for Weight Loss
Nejm
Quick Hits
FDA Approves First Fecal Transplant Pill
Top Stories
63% of surveyed executives say their company has not yet looked into the impact of EPR legislation in its packaging.
Business Intelligence
Extended Producer Responsibility Legislation Emerging in U.S.
Almost two-thirds of U.S. companies are not yet preparing for extended producer responsibility legislation, despite growing traction in the U.S.
23049792 def l 1
PMMI news
Live from interpack: PMMI Addresses Insights on Packaging Automation
The Packaging and Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) is launching a Latin American chapter.
PMMI news
PMMI Launches Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network in Latin America
Screenshot 2023 05 03 At 4 18 02 Pm
Medical device/Packaging
SterileAware Shines Light on HAIs, Sterile Packaging Pros
The Emerging Brands Summit returns to Las Vegas on September 10, 2023.
PMMI news
Emerging Brands Summit Returns to Las Vegas on September 10, 2023, with New Additions
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Schreiner Medi Pharm Void Label
Tamper-proof Closure Seals
Schreiner MediPharm tamper-proof Void-Labels for pharmaceutical packaging provide clearly visible, irreversible first-opening indication for an array of packaging types.
Live at interpack: Volpak Presents Intermittent Stick Pack Machines
Secondary Packaging
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »