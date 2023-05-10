Smart Toilet Seat Monitors Heart Health. Wait, What?

According to a recent MPR article, Casana Care has received FDA clearance for its smart toilet seat, called the Heart Seat, which is designed to monitor the user's heart health by measuring key vital signs, including heart rate, blood pressure, and cardiac output. It also boasts other features like an electronic scale, a urine analyzer, and a stool analysis tool.

The device is non-invasive and can collect and transmit data wirelessly to a mobile app for tracking and sharing with healthcare providers. The Heart Seat is expected to be particularly beneficial to people with cardiovascular disease who need to monitor their heart health closely. With this clearance, Casana is offering an innovative and potentially valuable tool for folks to monitor and improve cardiovascular health. The device is expected to be available to consumers in the near future.