New Bandage Changes Color in Case of Infection

The novel dressing reduces risk of complications and will contribute to the fight against antibiotic resistance.

Tim Hayes
May 8, 2023
A recent Medgadget article reported on a promising new development in wound care technology: a wound dressing that can detect infections by changing color. This innovative dressing uses a colorimetric sensing mechanism to identify the presence of an infection early on, allowing healthcare professionals to intervene and initiate treatment promptly. The dressing could significantly improve patient outcomes by reducing the risk of complications from infections, such as sepsis, which can be life-threatening.

The wound dressing works by using a chemical reaction that occurs when the dressing comes into contact with bacteria or other infectious agents. When the reaction is triggered, the color of the dressing changes, alerting healthcare professionals to the presence of an infection. The dressing is designed to be easy to use, making it accessible to a wide range of healthcare providers.

