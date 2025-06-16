Circularity in Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging: Uniting for Change

Duncan Flack from Honeywell will discuss the importance of collaboration across the value chain at the Packaging Recycling Summit next week.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Jun 16, 2025
Getty images: pagadesigns

Key takeaways

  • CiPPPA unites pharma companies to tackle packaging waste through scalable, pre-competitive collaboration.
  • Circular packaging starts at the design stage, with input from recyclers and regulators to ensure real-world recyclability.
  • Industry-wide packaging standards reduce waste, simplify recycling, and accelerate adoption across the value chain.

At PRS next week (June 25-27), Duncan Flack, Global Sustainability Lead, Honeywell and Ryan Stolzenbach, Program Manager, Sustainability, Global Packaging, Abbvie will present: How to Deliver Pre-Competitive Collaboration Across an Industry.

Flack will talk about the Circularity in Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Accelerator (CiPPPA), which provides a great example of how an industry is calling upon its stakeholders to take account of the waste packaging that it generates. Plus, how they're looking to embed the principles of circularity into the design of packaging formats to design out the inherent obsolescence that exists in so many packaging formats. Prior to the event I connected with Flack to get some context around the CiPPPA.

HCP: Sustainability in healthcare has its many challenges. How does collaboration in the industry address these?

Flack: As with many industries it is extremely difficult to effect change as a single institution or single organization. The pharmaceutical packaging sector is no different. There are several examples of companies trying to run take back initiatives or recycling programs on their own, and they simply couldn’t collect sufficient volumes of materials to make the program economically viable. A major British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company implemented a recycling program for inhalers. However, despite holding a significant market share, they collected only a small percentage of total market volumes. This demonstrates the difficulty for a single, independent organization to influence societal behavior and encourage the necessary changes for widespread recycling of inhalers.

This is where CiPPPA is looking to deliver the change that’s required. The organisation represents a significant collaborative cross section of the pharmaceutical industry and can therefore appeal to a broader cross section of the population and has been set up very much with this type of scenario in mind.

HCP: I know that you are a proponent of collaboration when talking about promoting sustainability in healthcare. What does that realistically look like?

Flack: Collaboration in promoting sustainability in healthcare is a commercial necessity. Achieving true sustainability requires collaboration across the value chain, including pharmaceutical companies, packaging suppliers, regulatory bodies, healthcare providers, and patients.

For example, when developing sustainable packaging, involving recyclers early is crucial to ensure the materials are practically recyclable. And it is important to work with regulatory teams to ensure compliance with safety and healthcare standards.

Collaboration in sustainable pharmaceutical packaging means agreeing on material standards, recyclability protocols, and regulatory frameworks before competing on products.

Companies in this article
Honeywell
In this Prominent People in Packaging interview, Aladin Alkhawam discusses the challenges and intricacies of implementing the Drug Supply Chain Security Act in the pharmaceutical packaging sector.
Need a blister machine for life sciences packaging? Our curated list features companies serving pharmaceutical, medical device, nutraceutical, and cosmetic industries. Download to access company names, locations, machine specifications, descriptions, and more.
Download Now
Researched List: Blister Machines for Life Sciences
FDA warning letters surge - is your team prepared?
New guide reveals expert strategies to prevent regulatory issues and respond effectively to FDA enforcement actions in pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing.
Read More
FDA warning letters surge - is your team prepared?
