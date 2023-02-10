FDA Warns Against Eye Drop Linked to Blindness and a Death

According to a recent Reuter’s article, the FDA has warned against the use of an India-made eye drop linked to a drug-resistant bacteria. The eye drops in question are Artificial Tears manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd. Apparently the company has violated current good manufacturing practices, resulting in 55 adverse events reported in the United States including infections, blindness, and one death with bloodstream infection. Global Pharma Healthcare issued a voluntary recall for unexpired lots of the eye drops that were distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma.