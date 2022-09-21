Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Researchers Find How Air Pollution Causes Cancer

A new link between air pollution and cancer changes the way we understand how tumors are formed.

Tim Hayes
Screen Shot 2022 09 17 At 10 30 22 Am

A recent BBC article discussed the link between air pollution and human health, specifically the development of cancer. According to a team of researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London, air pollution doesn’t damage cells, but rather awakens old damaged cells. This discovery changes the way we understand tumors and how they are formed, and could mark a new era of cancer prevention and treatment. Armed with this information, the pharmaceutical industry can work to develop drugs that prevent cancers from forming.

Previously, science believed that cancer begins with a healthy cell that undergoes mutations to the point that it becomes a cancer and grows at an uncontrollable rate. However, there are issues with that theory because cancerous mutations are found in otherwise healthy tissue, and substances linked to cancer don’t seem to damage DNA. Apparently the damage is already present in the cell’s DNA from aging, and something has to trigger it to make it cancerous.

The researchers came to this realization by studying why non-smokers get lung cancer. Specifically, they focused on a form of pollution called particulate matter, which is less than 2.5 microns in diameter, or a quarter of the size of a dust or pollen particle. This opens the door to a possible cancer-blocking pill for people living in heavily polluted areas.

Related Stories
Time
Quick Hits
Biden Channels JFK to Announce Cancer Moonshot
Ucl
Quick Hits
This X-Ray Detects Explosives and Tumors
Breast Implants
Quick Hits
FDA Says Additional Cancer Types Linked to Breast Implants
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
Eastman, Ethicon
Sustainability
Ethicon Chooses Eastman Renew for Sterile Barrier Packaging
By using the copolyester for its medical device sterile barrier packaging, Ethicon will be able to reduce plastic waste and increase its sustainability profile.
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Lists Mechanisms to Comply With CGMP Requirements for CPs
Pei Update 9 14 22
PMMI news
unPACKed Podcast: Why PACK EXPO International?
The Eco-Valve, used for Nivea’s new EcoDeo line, uses inert gases as a propellant in aerosol sprays while still providing the performance and spray quality of traditional valves.
Sustainability
Nivea Pursues Circular Packaging from Every Angle
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International, Oct 23-26.
REGISTER TODAY
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Cube Works 3
Biopharma Temperature Tracker
The CubeWorks CubiSens™ XT1 ultra-low power, ultra-small IoT sensing technology solution is designed for temperature-sensitive biopharma products.
Pick and Place Feeder for Blister Machines
Label Applicator
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »