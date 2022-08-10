This App Gives You Real-Time Metabolic Feedback

Micromanaging nutrition and metabolic performance is typically reserved for elite athletes and requires specialized testing centers. However, according to a recent Medgadget article, this luxury is now available to everyone, everywhere. A company called Lumen just launched the first device and app that provides real-time feedback on metabolic activity.

The sleek little device has proprietary technology that uses a CO2 sensor and flow meter to calculate the CO2 concentration in a single breath. Users inhale a fixed volume of air through the device, hold it for ten seconds, and then exhale fully. This calculates their metabolic fuel utilization and compares it to the gold-standard metabolic rate. Over time, Lumen shows how the body processes various types of food and how it burns carbs versus fats relative to physical activity. Lumen offers three different tracks that range from $249 to $349 annually.