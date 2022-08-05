New Tool: ProSource
New Face Mask Material Deactivates SARS-CoV-2

The novel membrane is intended to be an insert added to face masks for extra protection against SARS-CoV-2 exposure.

Tim Hayes
Aug 5, 2022
Dibakar Bhattacharyya

Just when you thought we were out of face mask innovations, we come at you with a novel invention. According to a recent Medgadget article, a team of researchers has come up with a new membrane that degrades the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The membrane is treated with subtilisin enzyme, which can deactivate the protein in just 30 seconds. On top of that, the mask filters out up to 95% of airborne particles. The membrane is meant to be added as an insert to masks to help protect high exposure groups, such as healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. The technology can also be used in air filters to reduce airborne particles indoors.

Take Five
Take Five
Med Device Packaging Fundamentals Course from IoPP
The course, developed through IoPP’s Medical Device Packaging Technical Committee, takes place at McCormick Place at PEI in Chicago (class dates: Oct 24-26) in three half-day sessions, totaling 13.5 hours. PLUS: new Nordic sustainability doc released!
John Lamm, Juana Roll Technician Lead (left), and Elijah Streadwick, Assistant Manager (right), both of NGW, with product in front of the JuanaRoll eight-channel automatic pre-roll machine, available in models with from one to eight channels.
Package design
Automating Cannabis Pre-Rolls Supercharges Production
Graphic courtesy of SaferMe
News
SaferMe Contact Tracing Cards Are Now Monkeypox Ready
Zenni Director of Distribution and Facilities Simon Goh (right), talks about the deployment now underway with OSARO’s Bryan Yong, a Senior Solutions Engineer at the AI robotics company's San Francisco Robot Lab.
Automation/Robotics
D2C Zenni Optical Eyes Robotic Order Fulfillment Automation
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Etimex Pharmafolie Ret
Etimex Purelay® Pharm Blister Is an Environmentally Friendly Solution
Maintains the technical packaging properties of PVC and aluminum
Aptar Pharma Acquires Worldwide License for Orbital™ Dry Powder Inhaler
Wipotec-OCS TQS-MD Quality Control Machines Have Modular Design
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2021
September/October 2021
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2021
July/August 2021
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
