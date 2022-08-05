New Face Mask Material Deactivates SARS-CoV-2

Just when you thought we were out of face mask innovations, we come at you with a novel invention. According to a recent Medgadget article, a team of researchers has come up with a new membrane that degrades the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The membrane is treated with subtilisin enzyme, which can deactivate the protein in just 30 seconds. On top of that, the mask filters out up to 95% of airborne particles. The membrane is meant to be added as an insert to masks to help protect high exposure groups, such as healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. The technology can also be used in air filters to reduce airborne particles indoors.