Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #8: Cannabis Packaging Case Study

We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #8 we highlight Garden Society as they upgraded to child-resistant, recyclable packaging.

Keren Sookne
Dec 25th, 2019
Hp 109826 Garden society 19 1400

In our top 10 of 2019, we profiled Garden Society, a cannabis brand in California that sought new child-resistant packaging for edibles and pre-rolls. They offered a candid look at the issues surrounding packaging, from small real estate on labels to tamper-evident stickers.

 

Garden Society launched in Sonoma County, CA, in 2016 with the mission of delivering high-quality cannabis edibles and pre-rolls to women looking to relieve pain, stress and live life more fully. The company emphasizes the use of biodynamic farming methods, fair trade and locally sourced ingredients, and conveys a natural, sophisticated feel through their botanical graphics and packaging.

New regulations

California’s Proposition 65 requiring child-resistant packaging for cannabis products went into effect in July 2018. The startup sought a sustainable child-resistant box, but Karli Warner, Garden Society’s Co-Founder, says many were hard to use or didn’t have the desired materials.

“Cannabis packaging is really challenging. Right now, there aren’t great sustainable options,” says Warner…


Continue to the full article here

 

