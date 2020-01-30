Cannabis Brand Garden Society Incorporates Recyclable, Child-Resistant Packaging

When upgrading their packaging for CA compliance, the company found tamper-evident stickers and child-resistant boxes and cartons that maintain the botanical aesthetic.

Keren Sookne
Jan 30th, 2020
The AssurPACK MarBox-CR is a recyclable plastic box with a lid that flips open when a button is pressed.
The AssurPACK MarBox-CR is a recyclable plastic box with a lid that flips open when a button is pressed.

Garden Society launched in Sonoma County, CA, in 2016 with the mission of delivering high-quality cannabis edibles and pre-rolls to women looking to relieve pain, stress and live life more fully. The company emphasizes the use of biodynamic farming methods, fair trade and locally sourced ingredients,and conveys a natural, sophisticated feel through their botanical graphics and packaging.

New regulations

California’s Proposition 65 requiring child-resistant packaging for cannabis products went into effect in July 2018. The startup sought a sustainable child-resistant box, but Karli Warner, Garden Society’s Co-Founder, says many were hard to use or didn’t have the desired materials.

“Cannabis packaging is really challenging. Right now, there aren’t great sustainable options,” says Warner. At the time, the only sustainable box option was too costly for a small start-up. “We bootstrapped the company until September of 2018. We already use high-quality ingredients in the edibles, so we couldn’t price ourselves out of the market by using extremely expensive packaging.”

Adding to the complication, Warner and her co-founder, Erin Gore wanted individual chocolates in a formed tray, meaning that the tray had to fit both the chocolates and the ASTM-approved box.

Interim solution

To stay on the market in 2018 as they worked toward more permanent packaging, Garden Society incorporated child-resistant mylar bags. “Mylar bags have gotten us through the gap while packaging companies have had time to form new box configurations. While the bag is not necessarily on point with our brand, it’s getting the product out to our consumers,” explains Warner.

Label and sticker challenges

Jan. 1, 2019 marked the release of the state’s final regulations, while testing requirements began six months prior—both dates signified changes for cannabis brands.

Garden Society had been testing their products all along, but as the labs came onboard with the new regulations for content and contaminant testing, their preparation methods were in flux.

“Because of all of this change, we were having to regularly re-sticker cannabinoid content levels. You’d print an entire roll of stickers and end up having to throw them away because a piece of information was missing,” says Warner. They found ways to repurpose some of the materials as case stickers to avoid waste. “It was definitely an adventure.”

Retailer specificity

Another challenge the team faced is that each dispensary or retail partner has their own interpretation of the regulations. “Some retailers accept the labels as we have them printed. We had to make a decision internally about we were going to print, and we make small adjustments for certain retailers as needed,” notes Warner.

Now that operations and testing methods have stabilized—their Certificates of Analysis (CoA) return as expected—the company is not re-stickering much anymore. But that’s one reason why Warner and Gore opted to use stickers instead of custom-printed bags, which can take at least six weeks to print and require large quantity orders to make them cost-effective. The company is now moving toward custom-printed packaging.

Garden Society is working with Hippo Premium Packaging and is in the process of incorporating the Duallok child-resistant folding carton for their edible products.Garden Society is working with Hippo Premium Packaging and is in the process of incorporating the Duallok child-resistant folding carton for their edible products.Tamper-evidence

Finding the right tamper-evident (TE) stickers for carton paper pre-roll boxes took time. “We were advised to use a TE wafer sticker. We didn’t want a metallic sticker as that’s not really on brand for us,” Warner says.

But the clear wafer stickers they ordered ended up opening on the perforation as they were applied to the boxes. “Then we had custom clear sticker samples made, but those didn’t stick strongly enough. Now we’re moving to a custom paper sticker that has our printing on it to keep the aesthetic. I can laugh about it now, but in the moment… it wasn’t quite as funny.”

Pre-roll packaging

Initially Garden Society began using AssurPACK’s slider box but the pre-rolls weren't fitting optimally. In doing research, they found the AssurPACK MarBox-CR, a recyclable plastic box with a lid that flips open when a button is pressed. “It’s unique in the market for pre-rolls. It locks, and people like it because it’s so structured that it keeps everything intact.”

Once empty, MarBox is reusable by the consumer for candies, home-rolled flower and more.

Warner notes that many of Garden Society’s customers use the products for relief of symptoms from conditions like arthritis, joint pain and fibromyalgia. “Some are using our products for medicinal purposes. They don’t have the strength to open some of these child-resistant packages.MarBox is not complicated for arthritic hands to open.”

Working with AssurPACK’s Nancy Warner (no relation) was a natural fit. “Not only did the MarBox feel like the perfect product for our brand—it was easy to open for tired hands—but I also really liked supporting this company and appreciated her customer service.”

Edible product packaging

Garden Society is working with Hippo Premium Packaging and is in the process of incorporating the Duallok child-resistant folding carton for their edible products.

Duallok is a patented CR packaging system developed by Burgopak that consists of a tray and sleeve that lock, providing a reliable barrier to entry by children, but remaining easy to open for adults.The system recently won a 2019 PAC Global Leadership Award for its innovative design.

As they worked toward more permanent packaging, Garden Society incorporated child-resistant mylar bags.As they worked toward more permanent packaging, Garden Society incorporated child-resistant mylar bags.“It’s been fun because Hippo’s founders are two women who launched their company in 2016 out of the need for quality, sustainable packaging for cannabis products. Erin [Gore] and I founded our company in 2016 out of a need for quality, women-centric edible products,” Warner explains. “It’s been really fun to work with these women and their team who launched at the same time with the same reasoning, and the packaging is beautiful and priced competitively.”

Warner and Gore knew how they wanted the graphics to look, and they collaborated with Hippo on creating iterations for various products in different colors and patterns.

Most packaging is handled in-house by manual processes currently. “We do work with co-manufacturers, but by packaging in-house, we’re able to control what goes into the package.” Pre-roll packaging has been handled by a third party, but operations are being brought in-houseas of press time.

Warner is also excited about MarBox and the soon-to-be-released Duallok packaging. “Working with Hippo and AssurPack has been a bright light in a sea of really difficult packaging situations.”

Learn more about child-resistant packaging at the co-located PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, September 23-25, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

Companies in this article
AssurPACK
Burgopak
The AssurPACK MarBox-CR is a recyclable plastic box with a lid that flips open when a button is pressed.
Cannabis Brand Garden Society Incorporates Recyclable, Child-Resistant Packaging
When upgrading their packaging for CA compliance, the company found tamper-evident stickers and child-resistant boxes and cartons that maintain the botanical aesthetic.
Jan 30th, 2020
With a maximum throughput of 600 pieces per minute, the high-speed checkweigher easily fits into existing packaging lines.
At WestPack, WIPOTEC-OCS to Showcase Quality Control Modules for F&B, Pharma and Cannabis Sectors
Lineup includes a precision checkweigher for bottles & vials, an ultra-compact X-ray scanner for food applications, and a pharma-grade serialization unit appealing to growing cannabis industry.
Jan 14th, 2020
Download
Legal Update--myth busting
Legal analyst Eric Greenberg discusses marketing terms not recognized by the FDA, and CBD gets its first round of warning letters.
Dec 16th, 2019
Dsc 0042
Cannabis Packaging market through 2024
New study from Smithers tracks future value of cannabis packaging by sales channel, packaging format, and national market growth.
Dec 10th, 2019
Child-resistant packaging for medical and recreational cannabis
Denali: Kinder-Safe Child-Resistant Compliant Packaging for the Cannabis Industry
The Kinder-Safe systems include zippers, boxes, and an official badge to allow consumers to know the product is secured in child-resistant packaging.
Dec 4th, 2019
Papa &amp; Barkley&rsquo;s Guy Rocourt, Kiva Confections&rsquo; Caroline Yeh and GeekTek IT Services Eric Schlissel at the 2019 CA Cannabis Business Conference.
From the 2019 CA Cannabis Business Conference: Scaling Business Across the State
At the NCIA California Cannabis Business Conference in Long Beach, CA, Oct. 8 and 9, experts offered their views on packaging volumes and maintaining quality while expanding brands.
Oct 10th, 2019
Cannabis Packaging Summit to Debut Alongside WestPack 2020
Cannabis Packaging Summit to Debut Alongside WestPack 2020
North America’s first B2B event focused exclusively on packaging for cannabis products to feature senior-level speakers, roundtable discussions, networking opportunities, and more.
Oct 9th, 2019
Colbert Packaging Corporation displayed its new Locker 420
Paperboard System is Lightweight, Recyclable and Designed for Child-Resistance
Currently undergoing child-resistance testing, the recloseable packaging system protects cannabis products.
Oct 1st, 2019
Eric Greenberg
Cannabis Research Lights Finally Turn Green
DEA makes a move to help increase the availability of cannabis for medical research.
Sep 20th, 2019
Marijuana / Image: MrDr
DEA to Finally Expand Marijuana Research
It took a lawsuit for the DEA to expand the number of entities authorized to grow marijuana for research purposes.
Sep 6th, 2019
Update: DEA Plans to Expand Marijuana Research
Update: DEA Plans to Expand Marijuana Research
“DEA anticipates that registering additional qualified marijuana growers will increase the variety of marijuana available for these purposes,” said DOJ announcement.
Aug 26th, 2019
Opioid vs Marijuana / Image: Shutterstock
Marijuana Legalization Likely Reduces Opioid Deaths
A new study published in Economic Inquiry linked the legalization of marijuana with significant reductions in opioid-related deaths.
Aug 12th, 2019
A Patient using Medical Cannabis
DEA Gets Sued for Shrugging at its Own Application Process for Medical Marijuana Testing
Despite the nationwide proliferation of state legalizations, as well as continued efforts from Congress to fast track medical research on marijuana, a lawsuit has been filed claiming the DEA has failed to act on medical cannabis research applications since 2016!
Aug 6th, 2019
Covertech Flexible Packaging: Child-Resistant Truloc Pouch
Covertech Flexible Packaging: Child-Resistant Pouch
TruLoc, composed of a laminated oxygen barrier film, is air-tight and features a patented open/close mechanism.
Aug 5th, 2019
Medical Marijuana / Image: Patch
Long Island Patients Get Same-Day Medical Marijuana Delivery
Vireo Health announced it will be the first company to offer same-day delivery service for medical marijuana.
Jul 25th, 2019
CBD products coming into their own
CBD Products Coming Into Their Own
Major retailers offering CBD products will create demand for leaner processes and higher volumes of packaging, and will help to assure consumers about quality, a start to building national brands.
Jun 18th, 2019
Medical Marijuana / Image: Shutterstock
New Clinical Trial Suggests Marijuana Helps Autistic Children
A new study found that marijuana extracts reduced disruptive behavior and improved social responsiveness in children with autism.
May 23rd, 2019
Garden Society is working with Hippo Premium Packaging and is in the process of incorporating the Duallok child-resistant folding carton for their edible products.
Small Packaging Poses Problems for Cannabis Brands, Too
An all-too-familiar issue for manufacturers of small pharmaceutical products and medical devices affects cannabis producers' consumer communication.
May 15th, 2019
Growpacker Inc.: Child-Resistant Lids for Aluminum Cans
Growpacker Inc.: Child-Resistant Lids for Aluminum Cans
Cannasafe lids provide a resealable, child-resistant closure for THC-infused beverages that also fits with four- and six-pack holders.
Apr 23rd, 2019
CBD Dissolving into Water / Image: Stefan Wermuth
FDA & FTC Crack Down on CBD False Medical Claims
The FDA and FTC sent warning letters to three CBD companies making false claims about treating diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s.
Apr 5th, 2019
More in Cannabis
Auto injector assembly is among the functions carried out by PCI for its global biopharmaceutical clients.
PCI Joins the Fight on Opioid Abuse
PCI addresses opioid abuse by advocating for limited medication doses and using adherence-prompting unit-dose packs. Meanwhile, it’s closely watching Amazon and e-commerce for potential impact on Rx and OTC package design.
Mar 18th, 2019
As more states legalize medical marijuana, says a new report, the cannabis industry across the globe has grown more than 310% in the past four years.
‘Green’ Trend in Cannabis Packaging
As more states legalize medical marijuana, says a new report, the cannabis industry across the globe has grown more than 310% in the past four years.
Mar 13th, 2019
Cancer Cell / Image: EurekAlert!
Marijuana May Inhibit Growth of Colon Cancer
Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine claim that cannabinoid compounds may inhibit the growth of colon cancer cells in the lab.
Feb 11th, 2019
Certain foods have been ruled out as additives to cannabis products, including some dairy and addictive substances (Image courtesy of MAUCRSA.)
CA Regulators Talk Cannabis Details
Representatives from the state of California presented their perspective on the landscape at the 2019 North American Cannabis Summit.
Feb 5th, 2019
Caroline MacCallum, MD, presents at the North American Cannabis Summit, with Ashley Chisholm and Dr. Shelita Dattani.
Highlights from the North American Cannabis Summit
Updates on distribution, apps, creative dispensaries and the need for separate medical and recreational streams.
Feb 4th, 2019
Dirk Rodgers
The Future of the Cannabis Supply Chains
Is it time to break the cannabis supply chain into two separate discussions?
Jan 30th, 2019
Seized Vape Packaging / Image: Wichita Eagle
Vape Cartridges with Cartoon Packaging Seized in Kansas
Deputies in Sedgwick County seized THC-infused vape cartridges intended for medical use that were smuggled from California.
Jan 30th, 2019
Seed &amp; Smith chose custom SnapTech bags, which have a smooth-yet-matte finish and colored squeeze tabs.
Q&A: Medical Cannabis Packaging Design
High-end material choices collide with child-resistant closures and packaging. From nasal sprays to triangular cartons, a designer talks choices and compliance challenges.
Jan 28th, 2019
Assurpack&rsquo;s child-resistant AssurClam offers protection for a variety of product types, including edibles and devices.
Cannabis Packaging: Supplier’s Perspective
What does the cannabis market look like from those who supply packaging and machines? We asked a few to weigh in.
Jan 27th, 2019
A brand new dispensary in Sandusky, OH. / Image: Crains
Ohioans Spent $75k on Medical Marijuana on Opening Day
Four marijuana dispensaries in Ohio celebrated their grand opening on Wednesday, January 16th.
Jan 25th, 2019
Marijuana vs Prescription Drugs / Image: U-M
The People Have Spoken: Medicinal Marijuana > Prescription Drugs
Researchers at University of Michigan found that patients will likely use medical marijuana as a supplement or substitute for prescription drugs.
Jan 21st, 2019
Medicinal Marijuana / Image: Getty Images
Recall Alert: Michigan Medical Marijuana
In a first for Michigan, a recall has been issued on marijuana, but the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system may save the product.
Jan 9th, 2019