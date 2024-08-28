New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Avery Dennison Launches AD Minidose U9XM With High Memory Capability

Tiny inlays and tags for pharmaceutical and healthcare applications help ensure authenticity and traceability of smaller medical items.

Aug 28, 2024
Tiny inlays and tags for pharmaceutical and healthcare applications.
Tiny inlays and tags for pharmaceutical and healthcare applications.

This content was written and submitted by the supplier.

Avery Dennison has announced the launch of AD Minidose U9XM UHF RFID high memory inlays and tags for the unique identification of small pharmaceutical and healthcare items such as syringes, vials and an array of packaging formats.

Main applications include source tagging, end-to-end traceability and product authentication. AD Minidose U9XM is approved for use in healthcare applications by Auburn University’s RFID Lab. It is one of the smallest inlays available and complies with ARC Category S for pharmaceutical and healthcare applications.

The new products’ higher memory enables converters, system integrators, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and medical device OEMs to store additional product information such as expiry date and batch/lot on the item. This provides reliable access at any point in the supply chain without constant cloud lookups, thereby ensuring efficient and dependable tracking. The data available can help to verify product authenticity and reduce the risk of counterfeit goods infiltrating the supply chain. The provision of accessible and accurate product information supports efforts to increase patient safety and care quality.

The NXP U9XM chip offers a self adjust feature to maximize product performance. It provides high read reliability and enhanced performance, even when small tagged items are densely packed in close proximity. AD Minidose U9XM is also available in several different memory sizes from 96 to 496 bit EPC memory to offer flexibility in encoding, read speed, security, cost, standard certification and interoperability.

“We continue to see a growing demand for small, subtle inlays and tags with high memory, particularly for pharmaceutical and healthcare applications. Combining this provision with long range readability makes the AD Minidose U9XM ideally suited to environments where product authentication and traceability are essential,” says Mathieu De Backer, vice president innovation & sustainability, Avery Dennison Smartrac.  

 

 

Avery Dennison
