Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Healthcare Packaging Community Returns to Chicago

Life sciences manufacturing has been tested the past two-plus years. PACK EXPO International in Chicago (Oct. 23-26) offers opportunities to tackle the next hurdles.

Keren Sookne
Screen Shot 2022 10 19 At 11 58 54 Am

It’s been a trying few years for the life sciences industry, and the packaging community has risen to many exceptional challenges. A pandemic, skyrocketing product demands, raw material disruptions, and price increases have caused much overtime and pivoting by the people who make packaging possible.

But it’s not all bad news. Newly confident, the workforce appears to be more risk-ready than last year according to IoPP’s salary survey.

Speaking of pivoting, our September/October cover story highlights Nourished’s personalized supplement stacks produced by 3D printers. They switched packaging based on customer feedback not long after launch.

On the inspiration front, are you ready to step outside the facility and network in-person? Looking to evaluate new tech after two years of hunkering down with existing lines? Meet with your peers and suppliers to solve problems at PACK EXPO International (preview here), featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion and Logistics Pavilion.

The show will feature tons (literally) of new machines and packaging technologies, ideas for reusable packaging, chances to network, and plenty more. The Institute of Packaging Professionals’ (IoPP) Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging Course will take place Monday through Wednesday. 

When reviewing the show’s features, I was excited to see brand new opportunities like PACK Match to get unbiased, one-on-one guidance, in addition to the ever-popular educational and interactive sessions at the Innovation Stage and The Forum. Plus, Styx is headlining PACK gives BACKTM. Hope to see you there! 

Get the September/October digital edition. Also in the issue:



Related Stories
Stevenato Group Vru And Vpp Ii
Packaging/Filling
Stevanato Group Collaborating with IL Group
Niimbl
Packaging/Filling
NIST Providing $3M for Biopharma Manufacturing Equipment Advancements
Stevenato Ez Fill Production
Packaging/Filling
Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer Develop New Ready-to-Use Vial Platform
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 10 31 15 Am
PMMI news
Emerging Brands Alliance to Award Initial Emerging Brands Grants at PACK EXPO
Three awards totaling $60,000 in grant funding announced on Oct. 23
Screen Shot 2022 10 19 At 11 58 54 Am
Packaging/Filling
Healthcare Packaging Community Returns to Chicago
HDA Traceability Seminar dispenser panel (from left): moderator Ronald Bone, HDA Consultant, Ronald N. Bone Consulting LLC; Ian Cannell, Kaiser Permanente; Lisa Schwartz, National Community Pharmacists Association; and Leon Nevers, H-E-B.
Traceability/Serialization
How Missing Traceability Data Might Affect Pharmacy Patients
Crb 0261
PMMI news
Industry Connections Abound at PACK EXPO International 2022
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Constantia Flexibles Perpetua Alta Stick Pack
Recyclable Packaging Solutions
Constantia Flexibles will present its product innovations and established packaging solutions at PACK EXPO International.
Flexible Packaging with Sustainable Options
Bottle Line
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »